West Seattle Saturday: Neighbor Day & more



(Our beautiful neighborhood, and beyond – photographed by Long Bach Nguyen)

Happy “Neighbor Day”! Here are today’s highlighted events, some in honor of Neighbor Day, some not … from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WHITE CENTER SHELTER WORK PARTY: 9 am-1 pm, you’re invited to join a big work party to help spruce up the King County building that is becoming a shelter for families, to be managed by Mary’s Place. (8th SW/SW 108th)

VALENTINE CRAFTS: 9 am-noon, kids 12 and under are invited to PCC Natural Markets (WSB sponsor) to create Valentine cards and crafts for family and friends. (California SW/SW Stevens)

HALA REZONING: ADMIRAL WORKSHOP: As previewed again here on Friday, 9:30 am-12:30 pm at West Seattle High School. If you live and/or work in the Admiral Residential Urban Village, come learn what Mandatory Housing Affordability means, and might mean for your area. (3000 California SW)

ARCHBISHOP AT THE MOUNT: Seattle Archbishop Peter Sartain will lead Mass at the Providence Mount St. Vincent Chapel for World Day of the Sick, 9:30 am. Details in our calendar listing. (4831 35th SW)

NEIGHBOR DAY DROP-IN: Visit West Seattle Office Junction (WSB sponsor), have a cup of coffee, and meet your neighbors to talk about what’s good in the world. Craft table for kids. Drop in any time, 10 am-2 pm. (6040 California SW)

SOUTH DELRIDGE BUS TRIANGLE WORK PARTY: Join the South Delridge Neighborhood Group to show TLC to this triangle of land that was the subject of a workshop last weekend (WSB coverage here). 10 am-11 am. (Delridge Way SW/SW Barton)

PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 10 am-noon at Delridge Community Center, come enjoy pancakes and help support ensuring more people can enjoy DCC programs. (4501 Delridge Way SW)

ALL-CHOCOLATE POP-UP: 10 am-3 pm, five candy makers are selling their creations at Sound & Fog. (4735 40th SW)

FIRE STATION TOURS: As part of Neighbor Day – previewed here – you’re invited to visit West Seattle’s Fire Station 29 (2139 Ferry SW) and/or Fire Station 37 (7700 35th SW) 11 am-1 pm.

SEEKING SEATTLE’S SURVIVING SALAMANDERS: RSVP ASAP to join naturalist Stewart Wechsler at Camp Long, 11 am. (5200 35th SW)

WINE AND CHOCOLATE: 2-7 pm at the Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) tasting room, get ready for Valentine’s Day with wine and Intrigue Chocolate Co. candy pairings. (5910 California SW)

‘SHINE A LIGHT’: Neighbor Day event at Neighborhood House’s High Point Center, 2-5 pm. Come join in a potluck with dishes from around the world and show your support for all your neighbors, including a “Shine a Light” event at 5 pm. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: 5 pm, Seattle Lutheran‘s boys team hosts La Conner in a district playoff game. SeaLu’s senior girls will be recognized before the game, since weather canceled their last home game earlier in the week. (4100 SW Genesee)

SOUL JAMBALAYA: Free concert celebrating Black History Month, as previewed here (where you’ll find the highlighted list of performers), 7 pm, in the Chief Sealth International High School Auditorium. (2600 SW Thistle)

MAURICE & HIS THING: Live, free in-store concert at Easy Street Records, 7 pm. (California SW/SW Alaska)

ALTERNATIVE INDIE ROCK: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern – The Loveless Building, We Are Not Mel Tormé. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

JONNY WOODS: 9:30 pm, live music at Alki Beach Pub. No cover. (2722 Alki SW)

AND THERE’S MORE … check our complete-calendar page!