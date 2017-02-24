WEST SEATTLE RESTAURANTS: Yummy Teriyaki closing in The Junction

Thanks to Anne for the tip via that photo: Yummy Teriyaki in The Junction (4746 California SW) is closing at month’s end. She sent us a photo of the notes on its door, including a longer one that says in part, “After operating our small business for more than a decade, we have decided to pursue a different business path” and says they’re “grateful” to have been part of the West Seattle community “and are blessed to have been serving many local customers throughout the years … Thank you for your support and consideration! And we will miss you.”

We went over to verify and clarify. Though their signage says March 1st, that’s the first day of their closure – February 28th is the final day of their operations (next Tuesday), they told us. And while another restaurant is reported to be moving in – they say they’ve heard “Mediterranean/Greek” – it’s different ownership/management. Caveat, we haven’t been able to verify that yet – no permits or license applications online, but we’re continuing to research. And in case you’re wondering, the building with Yummy Teriyaki, Q Cleaners, and West Seattle Smoke (county assessor’s photo above) has different ownership from the buildings to its north and south.