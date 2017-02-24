West Seattle, Washington

25 Saturday

39℉

WEST SEATTLE RESTAURANTS: Yummy Teriyaki closing in The Junction

February 24, 2017 3:33 pm
|      11 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

Thanks to Anne for the tip via that photo: Yummy Teriyaki in The Junction (4746 California SW) is closing at month’s end. She sent us a photo of the notes on its door, including a longer one that says in part, “After operating our small business for more than a decade, we have decided to pursue a different business path” and says they’re “grateful” to have been part of the West Seattle community “and are blessed to have been serving many local customers throughout the years … Thank you for your support and consideration! And we will miss you.”

We went over to verify and clarify. Though their signage says March 1st, that’s the first day of their closure – February 28th is the final day of their operations (next Tuesday), they told us. And while another restaurant is reported to be moving in – they say they’ve heard “Mediterranean/Greek” – it’s different ownership/management. Caveat, we haven’t been able to verify that yet – no permits or license applications online, but we’re continuing to research. And in case you’re wondering, the building with Yummy Teriyaki, Q Cleaners, and West Seattle Smoke (county assessor’s photo above) has different ownership from the buildings to its north and south.

11 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE RESTAURANTS: Yummy Teriyaki closing in The Junction"

  • squareeyes February 24, 2017 (4:06 pm)
    I’m bummed.  Any other good teriyaki places nearby?  This is the only one I’ve ever gone to in WS.  Loved their spicy chicken and gyoza.  And I really loved the salad dressing.

    • Alki Resident February 24, 2017 (4:48 pm)
      Yes, Nikkos  is behind it in Jefferson Square. We won’t go anywhere else. 

  • HelperMonkey February 24, 2017 (4:07 pm)
    NOOOOOOOO! I love this place. Sorry to hear they’re closing. 

  • Lesley February 24, 2017 (4:27 pm)
    I have loved this place for 25 years. I am very sad. It is by far the very best teriyaki around. I will miss it, a lot. Wishing you all well Yummy family.

  • Craig February 24, 2017 (4:36 pm)
    Build condos/apartments.  Not enough as is…let’s pack em in boys! 

    • WSB February 24, 2017 (4:43 pm)
      There are no development proposals for this parcel; I’ve already checked.

  • DB February 24, 2017 (4:44 pm)
    Yummy was a favorite on the list some years back – awesome owners- but high school kids LOVE Nikkos so my kids made the switch and we haven’t been back in a few years. 

    Nikkos is next to La Vida in the Jefferson Square complex – pretty great, actually!! 

  • Mark Schletty February 24, 2017 (5:58 pm)
    I have no info on this, but i do wonder if it is another small business being forced out by higher rent due to increasing property taxes. They don’t seem to be retiring. Even if this isn’t the case i think we will be seeing a lot of it to come with the HALA  upzoning. Small businesses out, seniors out, lower middle class residents out, families with children out.

    • vincent February 24, 2017 (6:27 pm)
      nice FUD. That lot was zoned for density despite what comes from HALA upzones. If anything HALA opening up more lots for development would make this lot less attractive.

  • ANW February 24, 2017 (7:08 pm)
    Thank you for your years of service, Yummy!  You have been my teenage daughter’s number one pick for years, including for birthday meals.  She will miss your bento!  

  • Ellen February 24, 2017 (7:18 pm)
    Thank you Yummy for all the good meals!

