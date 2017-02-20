West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: West Seattle power outage near The Triangle

February 20, 2017 10:36 am
10:36 AM: Thanks to the texter who mentioned an explosion-type noise near 36th and Andover – SFD went to look for a possible transformer fire in the area. We don’t know if they’ve found anything yet but we do know the Seattle City Light map now shows an 81-customer (one home/business = customer) outage in the area.

10:52 AM: The SFD call has closed out. SCL does have the cause classified as “equipment failure,” and its restoration guesstimate is 2 pm – could be sooner, could be later.

11:52 AM: The restoration estimate has now been pushed back to 2:48 pm. The photos above and below are courtesy of an area resident (thank you!) who says SCL has been focusing on the cross-arm where a “high voltage insulator broke away.”

2:34 PM: The outage has expanded by 40 customers since our last look at the map in the past hour or so. Guesstimate for restoration is now pushed back to 6-ish pm.

2:45 PM: We’ve also heard via the scanner that the traffic lights are now out at 35th/Fauntleroy, 35th/Avalon, Fauntleroy/Avalon. Remember – a broken signal = all-way stop!

3:55 PM: Thanks for the updates in the comment section – looks like the power’s back on for all but seven customers (screengrab above).

17 Replies to "UPDATE: West Seattle power outage near The Triangle"

  • Matt S. February 20, 2017 (2:29 pm)
    The repair ETA is now 6:08pm and crews are on site. It’s worth noting that the light at 35th and Fauntleroy is out, as well as the next one to the west. Nobody’s directing traffic, but it’s moving okay. 

    • WSB February 20, 2017 (2:42 pm)
      Thanks, Matt. I just noticed when somebody asked about the outage elsewhere that it has expanded by 40 customers – I would imagine the lights went out then, as they were just announced on police radio as something new. Adding. – TR

  • Michael A Monteleone February 20, 2017 (2:41 pm)
    Just have to mention several problems with the construction going on adjacent to the outage… alley blocked frequently, missed garbage pickups, loud music, loss of parking on 36th. Unusual for a cross arm to break unless it’s hit. Wondering if their equipment (bucket lift, concrete pumper?) did this. 

  • Greg February 20, 2017 (2:46 pm)
    I’m a resident on the alley that the transformer  blew. Minutes ago I spoke with the crew from city light doing the repair, one of the electricians stated that he expected the power to be restored  @ 2:50p.m.  Hope he is correct?  

    • WSB February 20, 2017 (2:48 pm)
      We always include the qualifier that the restoration times suggested on the SCL map are just “guesstimates” and power could be back sooner OR later than the mentioned times. Please let us know when you get it back – usually the map display lags a bit so comments/texts are first word – TR

    • Matt S. February 20, 2017 (3:18 pm)
      It would appear he was incorrect. 

  • Emily Katcher February 20, 2017 (2:49 pm)
    Who gave the 6 pm estimate? Hope the 250 one is accurate …..

    • Matt S. February 20, 2017 (3:20 pm)
      The repair estimate is on the linked City Light outage map. Click/touch a red area for more detail. 

  • Greg February 20, 2017 (2:50 pm)
    Ps   For you folks that don’t have surge protectors on your expensive electronics? You may be wise to unplug them until power is restored, I lost a new LCD  TV to a power surge the last time our power went out.  Surge protectors are cheap.  “Smart” TV,s not so cheap & not as “Smart” as one might wish.

  • Michael A Monteleone February 20, 2017 (3:21 pm)
    Back on at 3:20pm

  • Matt S. February 20, 2017 (3:22 pm)
    Back on just up the street!

  • Emily Katcher February 20, 2017 (3:24 pm)
    It’s on!

  • Greg February 20, 2017 (3:26 pm)
    We just got our power back yeah!  Heat is good   Cable TV & phones still not back yet but Heat is GOOD.  Hope everyone else is back up as well?

  • Greg February 20, 2017 (3:27 pm)
    great job  & thank you to the Seattle city light crews.   You folks a true professionals.

  • gretchenrae February 20, 2017 (3:40 pm)
    power is back near 35th and avalon!

    • WSB February 20, 2017 (3:54 pm)
      Thanks for the updates. Updating the story now. Lost computer access for a bit here due to unrelated reasons so we’re lagging a bit. – TR

  • MB February 20, 2017 (4:21 pm)
    Regarding loud music at the construction site: call the cops, especially if it’s early in the morning or late in the evening. There are common sense guide lines for what is allowed.

    No one is happy about this micro housing getting slammed down our throats, but there’s no reason them to let them foul even more of our environment (acoustic and otherwise) than necessary.

