UPDATE: West Seattle power outage – 4,800+ homes and businesses, back on within an hour

4:21 PM: Thanks for all the texts – the Seattle City Light map confirms a big power outage in West Seattle, more than 4,800 homes/businesses. No word yet on the cause. More to come.

4:30 PM: Via Twitter, SCL says they “have reports of a downed pole,” though we haven’t heard where. Evan, via Twitter, reports having seen transformer trouble and sparks near High Point Pond Park. There was a short-lived SFD call near 29th/Findlay. Meantime, remember that non-working signals are all-way stops.

4:57 PM: New estimated restoration time – 5:50 pm. (Could be sooner, could be later.)