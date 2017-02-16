West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: West Seattle power outage – 4,800+ homes and businesses, back on within an hour

February 16, 2017 4:21 pm
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

4:21 PM: Thanks for all the texts – the Seattle City Light map confirms a big power outage in West Seattle, more than 4,800 homes/businesses. No word yet on the cause. More to come.

4:30 PM: Via Twitter, SCL says they “have reports of a downed pole,” though we haven’t heard where. Evan, via Twitter, reports having seen transformer trouble and sparks near High Point Pond Park. There was a short-lived SFD call near 29th/Findlay. Meantime, remember that non-working signals are all-way stops.

4:57 PM: New estimated restoration time – 5:50 pm. (Could be sooner, could be later.)

52 Replies to "UPDATE: West Seattle power outage - 4,800+ homes and businesses, back on within an hour"

  • Jay Koster February 16, 2017 (4:24 pm)
    There were a few big flickers at the Hill Crest (35th SW & SW Holden) a bit ago, but so far things have stayed on.

  • Brian February 16, 2017 (4:24 pm)
    Chilberg Ave doesn’t have power.

  • Krissy February 16, 2017 (4:26 pm)
    No power in Genesee Hill

  • GretchenF February 16, 2017 (4:27 pm)
    Power out Seaview/48th Ave

  • Question February 16, 2017 (4:27 pm)
    Heard the transformer blow 

  • Antoinette February 16, 2017 (4:27 pm)
    Seaview by Graham/47th Ave power is out

  • Donna February 16, 2017 (4:27 pm)
    49th and Dawson,  a couple flickers off and on around 4:10 and then off and staying off.

  • scott collins February 16, 2017 (4:29 pm)
    Out near la rustica too.  This bites.  I’ve got stuff to do!!

  • Inquisitor February 16, 2017 (4:29 pm)
    Any problems around Findlay and 30th?

  • Scott February 16, 2017 (4:30 pm)
    I’d like to report the power is out everywhere that is red on the map right above.  There.  That should do it.

    • WSB February 16, 2017 (4:34 pm)
      Thank you, but we did learn the other day that the map is not infallible .. the Highland Park outage didn’t show until it was a fraction of the original size.

      • Scott February 16, 2017 (5:08 pm)
        Snark – retracted! :)

  • John LaSpina February 16, 2017 (4:30 pm)
    Heard a loud bang when power went off up on Genesee Hill.

    • Molly February 16, 2017 (4:35 pm)
      Heard something too. Sounded like a transformer blew. Hope they resolve it soon, people have dinner to make!

  • Inquisitor February 16, 2017 (4:31 pm)
    Any problems near Findlay and 30th?

    • Evan February 16, 2017 (4:40 pm)
      That’s pretty much right where the transformer blew. 

  • Lee February 16, 2017 (4:32 pm)
    Heard a boom then saw our wires swinging. Power off then on again then off. 51st Pl Sw. 

  • Mike February 16, 2017 (4:34 pm)
    Beach drive is dark. This really sucks. It’s the Russians isn’t it?!?!?  :). Time for some WSB investigative journalism. 

  • Lar February 16, 2017 (4:34 pm)
    Power out at 36th and Findlay

  • Chris February 16, 2017 (4:36 pm)
    Power out on 59th

  • HelperMonkey February 16, 2017 (4:37 pm)
    well, that explains the flicker we had here between Alaska and Morgan junctions. no outage, but could tell something happened. 

  • Alkigirl February 16, 2017 (4:41 pm)
    Power out at 61st and Admiral .a few flickers then off 20 mins ago

  • Lauren Summers February 16, 2017 (4:41 pm)
    No power on Alki and 63rd. 

  • Angela Valentine February 16, 2017 (4:43 pm)
    We have power at Bonaire and 53rd.

  • trickycoolj February 16, 2017 (4:44 pm)
    It’s about quitting time, gotta dodge a mudslide and a power outage.  Check.  Any other hazards? Loose chickens? Westly the Deer sightings? :)

    • WSB February 16, 2017 (4:48 pm)
      Tricky, we DO have orca sightings – five whales southbound in the Vashon ferry lane per Jeff Hogan of Killer Whale Tales.

  • Jessica February 16, 2017 (4:46 pm)
    Alki View Massage have no power and we are on “Carroll St. & Beach Drive” next door to LaRustica

  • vin_e_vin February 16, 2017 (4:46 pm)
    Any word from SCL on how long power will be out?

     

    • WSB February 16, 2017 (4:47 pm)
      They now have a restoration guesstimate of 11 pm. Don’t panic yet – could be much sooner. (Or, could be later.)

  • Paul February 16, 2017 (4:46 pm)
    Just commuted back to Alaska & Fauntleroy from downtown—luckily, that first intersection coming off the bridge has power. So no major backups yet. 

  • Rhonda Porter February 16, 2017 (4:47 pm)
    @Mike I think I saw a Russian sub going by about 30 minutes ago… coincidence???   :P

  • Shelley February 16, 2017 (4:54 pm)
    Sorry to hear this…guess we picked a good time to go to Palm Springs..hope everything is OK

    • WSB February 16, 2017 (4:56 pm)
      UPDATE on estimated restoration: Now it’s been revised to 5:50 pm. Again, still just an estimate, but better than 11!

      • Susan February 16, 2017 (5:06 pm)
        Power is back 49th and Eddy

      • Bill Badger February 16, 2017 (5:06 pm)
        Power just came on, Jacobsen Road

      • Stevie February 16, 2017 (5:06 pm)
        We have power down on Alki! Just switched on! 

  • Sue February 16, 2017 (5:05 pm)
    Thank you WSB for keeping us informed & connected with our neighbors! You are a huge asset to our community.

    • Engie February 16, 2017 (5:15 pm)
      WS Blog is the greatest!

  • Trevor February 16, 2017 (5:05 pm)
    Power back on Spokane and 59th!  :)

  • Seaview's back on! February 16, 2017 (5:06 pm)
    Whoohoo!  We have power back!!!

  • Beth Loveless February 16, 2017 (5:06 pm)
    49th between Juneau & Raymond. Power just came back on! Yay!

  • WCR February 16, 2017 (5:06 pm)
    Yay, just came back on! (Alki)

  • Sue February 16, 2017 (5:07 pm)
    Power just came back on! We’re on Genesee Hill.

  • JeffK February 16, 2017 (5:08 pm)
    Power on in Seaview now.

  • Cindra February 16, 2017 (5:08 pm)
    Hey – Lights back on at Alki Point!

  • 33pete February 16, 2017 (5:10 pm)
    Power is back. 

  • Pelicans February 16, 2017 (5:11 pm)
    Power on at Alki Point…

  • Njb February 16, 2017 (5:13 pm)
    Power’s back at 53rd and Dakota! 

  • KIMALISON February 16, 2017 (5:35 pm)
    Power is back on, Alki Ave, new Alki Park!

