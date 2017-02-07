West Seattle Helpline finds new home for Clothesline



(Photo provided by West Seattle Helpline)

One of the ways the West Seattle Helpline assists neighbors in need is via its clothing bank The Clothesline. And now, according to this announcement from Helpline executive director Chris Langeler, there’s a new and bigger home in the works for it:

We are SO EXCITED to announce that after five years of searching, we have found a new home for our free clothing store, The Clothesline!

Through a partnership with the West Seattle Christian Church, we will be moving into the first floor of what has been known as the Ginomai Building in the West Seattle Junction. The space is four times the size of our current location and will allow us to dramatically expand our services. It is also more accessible via public transit, has dedicated parking, and will result in an open, welcoming store environment for our clients and volunteers.

When the West Seattle Helpline first opened its doors in 1989, we had only a small clothing closet in our office. In 1995, the closet grew into a full-scale clothing bank called “The Clothesline,” the only free clothing store of its kind in West Seattle. Ever since, it has been a critical community resource for our neighbors in need; last year, more than 2000 adults and children recovering from hardship received more than $130,000 in clothing at no cost from The Clothesline. Whether it’s a warm coat for a child to wear to school or professional attire for a job interview, this program ensures all of our friends and neighbors don’t go without the basic necessity of safe, comfortable clothing.

We anticipate that the new Clothesline will open in late March. Details about the new Clothesline schedule, volunteer opportunities, and other ways to get involved are coming soon.