West Seattle Friday: Student storytellers; Clay Eals @ WWWS; Corner Bar; wine & chocolate @ Viscon Cellars; more…

Get your weekend going early – here are highlights for this afternoon and evening, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WINE AND CHOCOLATE: Get ready for Valentine’s Day at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor), where winemaker Viscon’s wines will be paired with chocolate from Intrigue, 5-9 pm. (5910 California SW)

WORDS, WRITERS, WEST SEATTLE: Tonight’s edition of the author-appearance series presented by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society features its executive director Clay Eals, author of the definitive biography of songwriter/singer Steve Goodman, “Facing the Music“:

5-7 pm at Barnes and Noble/Westwood Village. (2600 SW Barton)

CORNER BAR: Highland Park Improvement Club‘s monthly pop-up event starts tonight at 6 pm, with music by Hot Rod and DJ Dr. Lehl. All welcome! (12th SW/SW Holden)

SEALTH STUDENT STORYTELLERS: 6:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center:

Chief Sealth International High School students will take the stage at the Youngstown Cultural Arts Center to share their stories with the community. Come hear, connect, interact, and support young people you might never otherwise meet! Stories, music, time to mingle. Bring a potluck dish to share if you can. Potluck at 6:30, stories begin at 7:00.

(4408 Delridge Way SW)

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth International High School‘s varsity teams host West Seattle High School tonight, women at 7, men at 8:30. (2600 SW Thistle)

SIGGIE THE VINTAGE MAN: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), “acoustic Americana.” (5612 California SW)

ROY ZIMMERMAN: “ReZist” – political satire, live at Kenyon Hall, 7:30 pm. Check ASAP to see if reservations remain! (7904 35th SW)

ROCK/PUNK: Three bands at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SEE WHAT ELSE IS UP … by browsing our complete calendar.