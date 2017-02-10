West Seattle Friday: HPIC Art Lounge’s debut; basketball championship; music; movie; more!



(Photo by Long Bach Nguyen – looking southwest toward West Seattle, with Lake Union in foreground)

While the National Weather Service has a Wind Advisory in effect until 3 pm (keep everything charged!), our highlights all start after that, so things should be calm in time for you to check out one or more of the following! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WINE AND CHOCOLATE: Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm and continuing to offer, with Valentine’s Day in mind, special pairings of Viscon wines and Intrigue Chocolate Co. truffles. (5910 California SW)

HIGHLAND PARK ART LOUNGE: Something new at the never-a-dull-moment Highland Park Improvement Club: Tonight’s the debut of the HPIC Art Lounge. 21+. 7 pm, you’re welcome to bring your materials, art projects, come hang out, enjoy the HPIC bar. And/or, sign up for the Bottles and Brushes class (fee) that also is happening tonight. (12th SW/SW Holden)

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The West Seattle High School girls play Bishop Blanchet for the Metro League championship tonight in the Chief Sealth IHS gym (2600 SW Thistle), 5:45 pm. … Same start time for the Chief Sealth IHS boys’ game vs. Ballard, at Garfield HS (400 23rd Ave.), vying for a spot in the district tournament.

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: “The Secret Life of Pets,” doors at 6, movie at 6:30 pm, at Highland Park Elementary. Free – but bring $ for concessions, raffle, etc.! More info here. (1012 SW Trenton)

SWEETHEART SWING: 6:30 pm at Brookdale West Seattle, benefit featuring West Seattle Big Band, appetizers, and beverages, to help the Alzheimer’s Foundation. Call to see if there’s still room. (4611

SOUTH SOUND TUG & BARGE: Live music, 8 pm at West Seattle Brewing. No cover. (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW)

****LATE-NIGHT LOW-TIDE WALK: 11:04 AM UPDATE – The Seattle Aquarium says this Constellation Park walk is canceled.****

MAURICE & HIS THING: Live music, 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

JUSTIN KAUSAL-HAYES: Live music, 9:30 pm at Alki Beach Pub. No cover. (2722 Alki SW)

AND THERE’S EVEN MORE … on our complete-calendar page.