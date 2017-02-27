West Seattle development: Upton Flats tower crane going up; 3 rowhouse projects

West Seattle’s first tower crane of the year starts off this roundup of development notes:



(WSB photos from 2 pm today)

UPTON FLATS CRANE GOING UP: Despite the ubiquity of tower cranes in some other parts of the city, West Seattle has been without one since the second removal at The Whittaker (WSB sponsor) almost five months ago. But that’s changing today with the first tower-crane arrival of 2017, at Upton Flats (6058 35th SW in High Point), first mentioned in our morning traffic coverage.

UF is a two-building, 4-story, mixed-use project with 100+ apartments and ground-floor retail over 100+ underground parking spaces; here’s our report from its final Southwest Design Review Board meeting last April.

And from today’s edition of the city’s twice-weekly Land Use Information Bulletin, three rowhouse projects:

3914 SW BRANDON: A three-story, six-unit rowhouse with six offstreet-parking spaces is proposed for this corner lot across from Fairmount Park, to replace a 64-year-old house. Today’s notice opens a comment period until March 13th; here’s how to comment.

5015 FAUNTLEROY WAY & 5017 FAUNTLEROY WAY: Both are also in today’s LUIB and are being considered together, the city says, for “shared access”: Here’s the notice for 5015 Fauntleroy, a 3-story, 4-unit rowhouse with 4 offstreet-parking spaces; here’s how to comment (deadline March 13th). Here’s the notice for 5017 Fauntleroy, three 3-story houses with two offstreet-parking spaces. County records say the site currently holds a 68-year-old house. Here’s how to comment (also by March 13th).

3850 21ST SW: This notice is for the decision approving a land-use permit for a two-unit rowhouse with two offstreet-parking spaces. It opens an appeal period until March 13th; here’s how to appeal.