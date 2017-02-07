WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: The car prowler who left tools behind

It’s been a bit quiet on the crime beat – but we do have one recent pre-snow car-prowl report, from Tracy:

Heard vehicle alarm go off at about 5:20 am on 2/5/2017. Went out to check, turned alarm off. Did not see anyone flee nor any vehicle leaving, but the motion light had been activated. Opened driver side door and discovered a small, metal nail puller sitting on driver seat. No damage to vehicle so I’m assuming I left it unlocked, but the alarm must have set. I did notice the top tray of the console was missing. Miscellaneous items were in it, but nothing important. Searched alley trash cans and area with a flashlight, but nothing. Access to the vehicle was made from the alley. Once there was daylight, a neighbor searched the alleyway and sidewalk around 44th and Hinds. A long, skinny screwdriver was found in the alley and my console tray with nearly everything in it was discarded along the sidewalk.

Reported this to the police online; received phone call afterward to set up a time to meet an officer and provide him with the prowlers’s tools which were recovered.