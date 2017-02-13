West Seattle, Washington

13 Monday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen van to watch for

February 13, 2017 9:00 am
4 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Ron e-mailed to ask you to be on the lookout for that distinctive stolen vehicle:

Our 1985 VW Westfalia Van was stolen from 60th Ave and Admiral Way in Alki area. White van with black bra on front, roof rack (spare tire on roof) and side ladder. Black rims also. Driver’s side window broken out. WA plate ANJ9602. If seen or found, please call Paul at 206-295-9547 or email phuggett@mac.com.

They believe it was taken Friday afternoon, and yes, they have notified local shops and Vanagon groups.

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen van to watch for"

  • Craig February 13, 2017 (9:25 am)
    Man, that’s terrible. Odd vehicle to take too. I’ll keep an eye out. 

  • A-Red February 13, 2017 (9:28 am)
    Wishing you good luck. I have a similar van and I live very near you. It’s a sickening thought that your van was stolen.

  • Hillary February 13, 2017 (9:35 am)
    I’m another West Seattle Vanagon owner. Will be on the look-out!

  • Brad February 13, 2017 (10:15 am)
    Thanks WSB for supporting the community as well as you do. Ron and Paul are great neighbors and the theft of their van pains all of us. Hopefully, one of your readers finds it and helps get it returned.

