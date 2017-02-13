WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen van to watch for

Ron e-mailed to ask you to be on the lookout for that distinctive stolen vehicle:

Our 1985 VW Westfalia Van was stolen from 60th Ave and Admiral Way in Alki area. White van with black bra on front, roof rack (spare tire on roof) and side ladder. Black rims also. Driver’s side window broken out. WA plate ANJ9602. If seen or found, please call Paul at 206-295-9547 or email phuggett@mac.com.

They believe it was taken Friday afternoon, and yes, they have notified local shops and Vanagon groups.