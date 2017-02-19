WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen urn; found bicycle

Maybe you’ll be able to reunite stolen property with its rightful owners. Two reader reports:

STOLEN URN: The photo is from Kayla, who says that urn was stolen when her friends home was broken into. The top of the urn was found nearby, at Delridge Way and SW Brandon. If you see or have seen the rest of it, call Kayla at 206-853-8706.

FOUND BICYCLE: Kimberly found a dumped bicycle near her home in the Alki area and would like to get it back to its owner. It’s a blue-and-red men’s bicycle, and that’s all she wants to say, so if that might be yours, contact her at kimktodd (at) hotmail (dot) com.

And while we’re talking crime …

WEST SEATTLE CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL REMINDER: 7 pm Tuesday (February 21st), the WSCPC meets at the Southwest Precinct. This is your monthly chance to bring crime/safety concerns to local police, and to hear about crime trends. This month, WSCPC also has rebooked the guest who was unable to be there last month, an SPD expert on “active shooter” situations. All welcome. (2300 SW Webster)