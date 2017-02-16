WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stabbing suspect charged; package thief in pickup; car prowler gets in

Three notes in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STABBING SUSPECT CHARGED: The woman accused of stabbing a 16-year-old girl in The Junction early Sunday is now charged with second-degree assault. 44-year-old Tillie J. Lee remains in the King County Jail, with bail still set at $220,000. The charging documents tell the same basic story as the probable-cause documents on which we reported – saying the suspect became enraged because the victim hugged her boyfriend. Lee allegedly stabbed the girl in the shoulder and then took off. Prosecutors say in the charges that Lee has been booked 64 times since 1996 and has had 88 warrants for her arrest. Two of the convictions are felonies, both from the early ’00s, for vehicular assault and second-degree theft.

PACKAGE THEFT IN ARBOR HEIGHTS: From Erik this evening:

My neighbor just had a couple packages taken from their front porch. They were taken from 99th & 35th around 5:15 in Arbor Heights. Police were called. The vehicle is a mid-2000s red Toyota 4-door truck. No plate on front bumper & damage to front bumper as well. Blue tarp covering items in the bed of truck. Be on the lookout. 2 white males with beards, probably mid to late 30s.

CAR PROWL IN ADMIRAL: Rick reports this happened early Wednesday in the 4000 block of California SW:

There are 4 townhomes facing California, 3 facing the alley. In between the 4 in front and the 3 in back is a communal driveway. Our car is parked about 5 feet from our back door. All townhomes can easily see the driveway from their windows; there are bright motion-sensing lights. … I saw my driver-side door was open (I know I locked it night). Inside the car, the glovebox was open and had been rummaged through. Looks like they got away with an old GPS from the glovebox, and a phone charger that was plugged into the cigarette lighter. No damage as far as I can tell. Seemed similar to the North Admiral Car Prowl mentioned here so I thought I’d report it, as it looks like they may be making their way south down California.

REMINDER: The next West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting is next Tuesday (February 21st), 7 pm, at the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster).