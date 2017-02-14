WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stabbing suspect arrested; readers report burglary, car prowl; WSCPC meeting

The latest in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STABBING SUSPECT ARRESTED: As promised, we added followup information yesterday to our report on a stabbing in The Junction. And today, another update: The suspected attacker is in jail. Seattle Police tell us that the 44-year-old woman is “well-known to the (Southwest Precinct) bike officers” and they arrested her on suspicion of felony assault after spotting her yesterday near 44th SW/SW Alaska, not far from where the 16-year-old victim was stabbed early Sunday. Online files show she has an extensive misdemeanor record, with more than 50 cases in Seattle Municipal Court dating back to 1992.

NORTH DELRIDGE BURGLARY: Joane reports a break-in on Monday afternoon:

Our neighbor, who works from home, noticed that there was a white van in our communal townhouse driveway around 12:15 yesterday. About 10-15 minutes later she noticed that the van was gone, but that our other neighbor’s garage door was left open. After texting with our other neighbor, it was apparent that they were not expecting anyone at their house, and that whoever was in the white van had used some sort of a universal car/garage door opener to get into their garage. Thankfully, nothing was stolen (the door from the garage into the house was locked) but they were in the garage doing something for at least a few minutes. The police were called and they came out to take the report of what happened. After looking around, they noticed that several houses on our street have white chalk markings at the end of the driveway near the sidewalk. The police officer stated that they did not look like city markings or anything he’d ever seen before, and we’re now assuming that they have something to do with the break in.

Joane added, “We caught about 30 seconds of video on our Ring device of the van/man in question. Not a super clear picture, but it’s something.”

NORTH ADMIRAL CAR PROWL: From Tracey in the 2200 block of California SW: “We had our car rummaged through (Sunday) night. It was locked and (I) woke to an alarm but didn’t think it was mine. Nothing was taken but what was weird is there was no damage. They have the equipment to unlock the doors.”

WEST SEATTLE CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL: This month’s WSCPC meeting is one week from tonight, 7 pm Tuesday, February 21st, at the Southwest Precinct. WSCPC’s Richard Miller says the active-shooter expert who was unable to appear last month due to a sudden illness has re-committed for this month. WSCPC is also your chance to bring neighborhood crime/safety concerns directly to local police. The precinct is at 2300 SW Webster.