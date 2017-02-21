WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stabbing; robbery with unusual weapon; stolen vans found; more

We start with two incidents at the Junction 7-11 in the past three days – the information in both cases is from police reports we obtained today:

STABBING: Police were called around 2:30 am today to check out a fight. On arrival, they found a man sitting outside the store, bleeding from his face. He said he didn’t know who had attacked him, and had no description to provide. A store employee told police he saw someone in a black hoodie kicking the victim, who was on the ground, but that’s all he would say. Seattle Fire arrived to check out the victim, who said he didn’t want to go to the hospital, but was eventually convinced to agree to go. The private-ambulance crew who subsequently arrived discovered that the victim had a stab wound in his armpit, and he was handed over to an SFD medic unit for transport. His wounds were described in the report as not life-threatening.

SHOPLIFT TURNS TO ‘ARMED ROBBERY’: Thanks to D for spotting this in Tweets by Beat. The call was classified as “armed robbery” but the report describes it as a case of shoplifting turned violent. Just before 11:30 Saturday night, a store employee called to report an attempted assault. He said a man and woman had come into the store, shoplifted, and when he tried to stop them from leaving with stolen items – including a toothbrush and aluminum foil – the man threw a large yellow “wet floor” cone at him, and it hit him in the head. The suspects are described in the report narrative only as a black male and white female, but the man was recorded on video during a visit to the store to make a purchase moments before the shoplifting attempt.

Also today:

STOLEN VAN FOUND: Last night, we heard a dispatcher broadcast an FYI about a stolen van, “taken in William sector,” which meant it was a West Seattle theft. We matched it to this tweet on SPD’s @getyourcarback Twitter feed and re-tweeted it, as we do if we happen to hear something identified as a West Seattle case. Then today, a reader e-mailed to note that a Puget Sound Energy van appeared to have been abandoned on an Arbor Heights street. The plate sounded familiar – turned out to be that same stolen van. The reader called police this afternoon, and we went by as SPD was checking it out:

The @getyourcarback feed includes vehicles reported stolen all over the city, but still, unfortunately, without any location info in the tweets (so we don’t know what’s from WS unless we hear a scanner mentino) so that’s why we ask, if you’re hit by vehicle theft, please let us know so we can report it here.

Also today – very early today:

CAR PROWLING: Got a text around 2 am – “Just saw two males car prowling near Beach Dr SW and Douglas. In a small dark colored car with what sounds like glasspack muffler. Traveling south. We’ve called police.”

Meantime, other followups/updates:

DETRICK ARRESTED: As noted in comments, the day after we mentioned convicted burglar Jessica Detrick had a warrant out for her arrest, police found her Sunday and booked her into jail. She’s still there as of right now, in lieu of $15,000 bail.

STOLEN URN FOUND: Kayla tells us her friend’s stolen urn has been found, as have “some” of the ashes it held.

STOLEN VAN FOUND: And in case you missed the mention in comments, the distinctive van reported stolen last week has been recovered.