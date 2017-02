1:40 PM: Thanks for the tip about a sizable police response near 21st SW and SW Cambridge [map] in South Delridge. Police at the scene tell us that they went there to arrest a domestic-violence suspect who has not yet come out of his own accord. We’ll be checking back again later.

3:16 PM: The SWAT team is there now.

Nearby streets are blocked off, too, so avoid the area.