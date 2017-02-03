WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Junction police response; car prowled, again

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight.

JUNCTION POLICE RESPONSE: A few people have asked about a sizable police response in The Junction in the 7 pm hour. Before we could break away from what we were covering, Jon sent the photos and report, explaining it’s about a recurring problem with a pickup-truck driver:

Neighbors have been trying to get this guy picked up by LEO for over two months as he routinely disturbs and puts into danger anyone who shares the streets with him. He routinely burns out, does donuts, and drives high-speed laps around the Junction between 6 PM to 5 AM (regardless of traffic or crowds); parks, gets out, walks back and forth at the crosswalk, behaves erratically and then hops back into his vehicle where he then resumes his dangerous antics. SPD showed up around 6:25 PM and the guy was in cuffs by 6:50 PM. We’ll see for how long.

Incident number is: 2017-42145 If anyone has videos or photos of the driver, or has interacted with him, it would help the case, tremendously. Evidence can be sent to the responding officer on scene: Christopher.Perry@Seattle.gov Thanks to Ofc. Perry for coming out and thanks to everyone who repeatedly made calls.

CAR PROWLED, AGAIN: From Haley – “On the night of February 1, our Honda was broken into while parked in the alley behind our home. The driver-side window was broken but nothing appears to have been taken, although the driver seat was pushed all the way to the back. This is the second time, as it was also broken into this past October.”

Thanks again to everyone sharing Crime Watch reports so your neighbors all around the peninsula know more about what’s happening – we hope crime will NOT happen to you, but if it does, once you’ve reported it to police (911 if it’s happening now or just happened), let us know … 206-293-6302 if breaking, editor@westseattleblog.com if not. Thank you!