WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire; stolen car; package theft

February 24, 2017 11:02 am
Three incidents in West Seattle Crime Watch:

EARLY-MORNING GUNFIRE: Two people e-mailed this morning to ask about this, and we’ve just followed up with SPD. Not only were neighbors in and near the 9200 block of 21st SW [map] awakened by gunfire around 1:40 am, police were in the area and heard it too. Officers headed that way – neighbors saw them searching with flashlights – and found “several shell casings in the street,” according to Det. Mark Jamieson. Witnesses told police that a car was seen leaving the area right after the gunfire, “possibly a black sedan,” and that it hit a parked car. Aside from that, police didn’t find any property damage (bullet holes, etc.) or gunshot victims, and they didn’t find any suspects either. Gang Unit detectives were called to check out the scene.

CAR STOLEN IN SEAVIEW: Amber is hoping someone will find her 1998 Honda Civic, plate 064ZGC:

It was taken last night from 49th SW & SW Graham [map]. One distinctive feature: “a small ‘Apple Honda’ sticker on the rear left bumper.” Call 911 if you see it.

PACKAGE THIEF NORTH OF THE JUNCTION: Katy sent this video of a package theft from her doorstep:

It happened at 8 pm February 9th, just north of The Junction. She adds, “This is the second package we have had stolen in the last 3 months, the first since we installed a camera. Our next-door neighbors had a package stolen two weeks prior to this incident.”

Thanks to everyone sharing information for Crime Watch, so your neighbors all around the peninsula will know. If something (sizable police response, etc.) is happening RIGHT NOW, best way to let us know – once you’ve called 911! – is via text or voice, 206-293-6302.

6 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire; stolen car; package theft"

  • Ajwren February 24, 2017 (11:15 am)
    Our car and our neighbor’s car were burglarized this morning at 1:30am at 49th and Juneau.  Another neighbor saw the criminal and tried to apprehend him. This neighbor got caught up in the burglar’s car and was dragged to 48th before he could disentangle himself. Police and fire aid were in scene within minutes. Partial plate was recovered. Very scary moments. Obviously an incident report has been filed. 

  • Garden nymph February 24, 2017 (11:23 am)
    Any idea if this was near the problem property mentioned at the community meeting at the SW Precinct on Tuesday?

    • WSB February 24, 2017 (12:07 pm)
      No, that was in North Delridge. At least a couple miles away. (Added) One person who e-mailed us DID point out that this was near where the SWAT team was called in earlier this month to arrest a man who was accused of domestic violence and, we learned, wanted on some other stuff. I just checked and that suspect, Larry Berniard, is still in jail. – TR

  • Alki Resident February 24, 2017 (1:07 pm)
    My first thought was that gunfire was very close to where swat team was recently.

    • Kimbee2 February 24, 2017 (2:10 pm)
      The incident early this morning was near the house where the SWAT team call occurred, but I’m not sure they are connected.  We’re north of that block and our neighbor has shared that he came home from work around 2am and spoke with SPD while they were looking for shell casings. It was disclosed that there was a conflict of a man with a gun that started in Burien, and it ended up on this block. I don’t have any more second hand information to share but WSB might be able to connect dots with it. 

      • WSB February 24, 2017 (2:17 pm)
        What I included above is absolutely everything I got from SPD – if they’re looking into some related “conflict,” it wasn’t in what was available when I followed up this morning. – TR

