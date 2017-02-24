WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire; stolen car; package theft

Three incidents in West Seattle Crime Watch:

EARLY-MORNING GUNFIRE: Two people e-mailed this morning to ask about this, and we’ve just followed up with SPD. Not only were neighbors in and near the 9200 block of 21st SW [map] awakened by gunfire around 1:40 am, police were in the area and heard it too. Officers headed that way – neighbors saw them searching with flashlights – and found “several shell casings in the street,” according to Det. Mark Jamieson. Witnesses told police that a car was seen leaving the area right after the gunfire, “possibly a black sedan,” and that it hit a parked car. Aside from that, police didn’t find any property damage (bullet holes, etc.) or gunshot victims, and they didn’t find any suspects either. Gang Unit detectives were called to check out the scene.

CAR STOLEN IN SEAVIEW: Amber is hoping someone will find her 1998 Honda Civic, plate 064ZGC:

It was taken last night from 49th SW & SW Graham [map]. One distinctive feature: “a small ‘Apple Honda’ sticker on the rear left bumper.” Call 911 if you see it.

PACKAGE THIEF NORTH OF THE JUNCTION: Katy sent this video of a package theft from her doorstep:

It happened at 8 pm February 9th, just north of The Junction. She adds, “This is the second package we have had stolen in the last 3 months, the first since we installed a camera. Our next-door neighbors had a package stolen two weeks prior to this incident.”

