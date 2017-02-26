WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car prowl; vandalism; arrest followup

Here’s the latest news in West Seattle Crime Watch:

CAR PROWL: From Brittany in Seaview:

Our car was broken into last night, around 3:30 am we think (the car alarm woke myself and some neighbors but no one saw anything when we looked outside) we’re on 45th Ave between Graham and Raymond. Broken back window on our vehicle and a stolen chop saw. It was a quick smash and go from the looks of it. The cops let us know that this has been happening pretty frequently so I thought I would help spread the word to keep an eye out if anyone seems suspicious to call it in!

SIGN VANDALISM, AGAIN: Mark Ahlness from the Seattle Nature Alliance says this sign (shown below, pre-vandalism) has been the target of vandals for the second time in three months:

“The ‘Forest Floor’ educational sign near the north parking lot has been defaced, with the words ‘Please keep pets on leash’ deeply scratched. The sign was pulled up and left on the ground in November, but this is permanent damage,” he reports. SNA paid for the sign, which was installed a year ad a half ago with the help of Seattle Parks and Friends of Lincoln Park. FLP forest steward Sharon Baker wrote about the vandalism, with photos, here.

REPEAT-OFFENDER FOLLOWUP: Last weekend, we reported on four repeat offenders, including convicted burglar Jessica Detrick, who was wanted on a warrant for not complying with reporting requirements after three months in treatment as part of the Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative (DOSA). We then noted that police had arrested and booked her last Sunday in connection with the warrant. King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office spokesperson Dan Donohoe tells WSB a hearing was held Friday, and Superior Court Judge Susan Craighead ordered Detrick back to residential treatment. She’ll remain in jail until a bed opens at the treatment facility; she’s still on the register there tonight.

