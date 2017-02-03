WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car-prowl reader reports

Two car-prowl reports – 4 cars – in West Seattle Crime Watch:

IN GATEWOOD: Steve C on 38th SW sent the report and photos from a break-in at 1:30 am Thursday:

They stole some stereo equipment, car-maintenance equipment and CDs, some of which belonged to the Library. We have the whole thing on our security camera and have filed a report with the police. They also got a good set of prints that will hopefully turn up something. These guys were fast and ballsy. They pulled up in a light-color, older-model minivan. The driver stayed in the car and the passenger got out and walked right up to the truck. He very quickly entered into the drivers side by jimmying the lock in about 1 second flat. He spends time going through the vehicle and leaves a few minutes later in the van. SPD is investigating. Please tell your viewers to be on the lookout for the van. The responding officer told me car prowls are getting more frequent.

IN FAIRMOUNT SPRINGS: Texted this morning:

Three cars with broken windows at 41st & Brandon. We’ve filed an online police report for ours. Prowlers were not thorough. Maybe the weather was starting up as they were working.

