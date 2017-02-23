Welcome Road Winery: New West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming new WSB sponsor Welcome Road Winery, whose proprietors Leigh McMillan and Kristen Dorrity invite you to their tasting room at 3804 California SW.

Here’s what Welcome Road Winery would like you to know: We are local to West Seattle and make award-winning wine from Washington’s renowned Yakima Valley, and our tasting room is fun and friendly place (with a French ski lodge theme) to taste wine or kick back with a glass on the patio. We also throw great parties and events.

Welcome Road Winery‘s tasting room is for fun-loving wine drinkers who want to taste fabulous wine or enjoy a glass and bite of cheese in a laid-back, friendly, and fun environment. People come back because they love the wine, but also because they have a great time in our tasting room. Typically there is a lot of laughing with friendly people and our room is relaxed and unpretentious.

Our award-winning wines are made in the French winemaking tradition, but with Pacific Northwest spirit. They are elegant and bold, but play nicely with all types of food – from BBQ to holiday dinners to grilled seafood. We are known in particular for our Bordeaux-style blends featuring Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah.

Welcome Road is the epitome of a boutique, urban winery – making just 700 cases of wine per year. Winemaker Leigh is a graduate of the WSU Enology program and works in marketing during the day, while co-owner Kristen practices law. We were inspired to start a winery after visits to wine country throughout France and eastern Washington. We are honored to work with some of the best grape growers from the renowned Yakima Valley, including the great folks at Dineen Vineyards and Two Mountain. These guys have years of experience and consistently produce great fruit. Yakima Valley‘s arid climate, rocky landscape, and ample sunshine make for fantastic grape-growing conditions. We are proud to make wine from this outstanding fruit.

Welcome Road Winery is a member of Seattle Urban Wineries and supports WestSide Baby and Genesee Hill Elementary School. See the Welcome Road wine list here. The Welcome Road Winery tasting room at 3804 California SW is open Fridays 5 to 8 pm and Saturdays 1 to 7 pm.

