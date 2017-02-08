WEATHER/TIDE ALERT: Coastal Flood Advisory for early Thursday

If you live near the water – or have another reason to be on the shore in the early morning hours – the National Weather Service has an alert for you: A Coastal Flood Advisory (read it here) for 1-9 am Thursday:

The combination of high astronomical tides and relatively low pressure could produce minor flooding along the shorelines around the time of high tide early Thursday morning … Low pressure should result in tidal anomalies of 1 to 1.5 feet above the predicted tides.

The predicted high tide tomorrow morning is 12 feet at 4:34 am. That’s about a foot below the highest tide of the year.