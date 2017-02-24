West Seattle, Washington

24 Friday

45℉

Ways to enjoy your West Seattle Friday

February 24, 2017 10:30 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS miscellaneous


(Photo by Michael Dupille, from a photo shoot with his ‘mondo glass mussels’ on the West Seattle shore)

Lots of fun on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar for the rest of today/tonight – including:

THE GREATEST MOVIES YOU’VE NEVER HEARD OF: The Friday-afternoon movie series continues at the Senior Center of West Seattle, with 1963’s “Winter Light” onscreen at 1 pm. $1 members, $2 nonmembers. (4217 SW Oregon)

DESTINATION DELRIDGE: Tonight’s the night for the Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association fundraiser at Metropolist, 6 pm. Check ASAP to see if tickets remain. (2931 First Ave. S.)

GARY BENSON: Folk music in the classic style with Gary Benson at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

SWING DANCE & DESSERT AUCTION: Benefit at Shorewood Foursquare Church featuring the West Seattle Big Band. 7 pm (following free dance lesson 6-6:45). Call to see if tickets remain. (10300 28th SW)

RONNY COX: A Kenyon Hall favorite is back. You might know Ronny Cox from the movies; after the show, you’ll remember him for his music. 7:30 pm – more info in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

‘BECKY’S NEW CAR’: Opening night at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center for Twelfth Night Productions‘ new comedy – details in our calendar listing. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

PREVIEW THE WEEKEND … on our complete-calendar page.

Share This

3 Replies to "Ways to enjoy your West Seattle Friday"

  • waikikigirl February 24, 2017 (1:45 pm)
    Reply

    What are Mondo Glass Mussels, did someone make them??? If so I want to buy them!!!!!

    • WSB February 24, 2017 (1:57 pm)
      Reply

      The photographer, I believe, is the artist. First time I’d heard from him. I was remiss in not finding and linking his website:

      http://www.michaeldupille.com/

  • AmandaK(H) February 24, 2017 (1:51 pm)
    Reply

    Is that photo a perspective shot, or are those shells really that big?!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann