Ways to enjoy your West Seattle Friday



(Photo by Michael Dupille, from a photo shoot with his ‘mondo glass mussels’ on the West Seattle shore)

Lots of fun on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar for the rest of today/tonight – including:

THE GREATEST MOVIES YOU’VE NEVER HEARD OF: The Friday-afternoon movie series continues at the Senior Center of West Seattle, with 1963’s “Winter Light” onscreen at 1 pm. $1 members, $2 nonmembers. (4217 SW Oregon)

DESTINATION DELRIDGE: Tonight’s the night for the Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association fundraiser at Metropolist, 6 pm. Check ASAP to see if tickets remain. (2931 First Ave. S.)

GARY BENSON: Folk music in the classic style with Gary Benson at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

SWING DANCE & DESSERT AUCTION: Benefit at Shorewood Foursquare Church featuring the West Seattle Big Band. 7 pm (following free dance lesson 6-6:45). Call to see if tickets remain. (10300 28th SW)

RONNY COX: A Kenyon Hall favorite is back. You might know Ronny Cox from the movies; after the show, you’ll remember him for his music. 7:30 pm – more info in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

‘BECKY’S NEW CAR’: Opening night at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center for Twelfth Night Productions‘ new comedy – details in our calendar listing. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

