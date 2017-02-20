West Seattle, Washington

21 Tuesday

UPDATE: Waste Management truck stuck in sinkhole in Westwood

February 20, 2017 1:48 pm
FIRST REPORT, 1:48 PM: Thanks for the tip! After a call (206-293-6302 any time!) about a Waste Management truck “stuck in a sinkhole” at 24th SW/SW Kenyon – a short distance east of Denny International Middle School – we went over to look, and that’s indeed what happened.

The front end, as our photos show, is almost wheel-deep, and the truck driver was working to get absorbent material into the hole to sop up any fluid spills – this is not far from Longfellow Creek, which runs along the east side of the Denny/Sealth campus. More help was being summoned, and we’ll check back later. Side note: This is the second Monday in a row that a WM truck got into trouble in West Seattle – you’ll recall Ann Anderson‘s reader report from Admiral last week.

2:20 PM UPDATE: Via the scanner, we’re hearing that SPD is now blocking off the area – 24th SW southbound from Holden and eastbound from Kenyon. (Here’s a map of the scene, which shows why.)

3:06 PM: We just went over to check on how things are going. In the upper left of the photo above is a tow truck that has arrived on scene. Other logistics are still being worked out.

25 Replies to "UPDATE: Waste Management truck stuck in sinkhole in Westwood"

  • Chris MacKenzie February 20, 2017 (2:10 pm)
    Hi!  I can relate to this incident!  Our road infrastructure in West Seattle is terrible!  The pothholes and ruts are multiplying with every rainstorm and nothing is being done about it!   Please can we get some response from the City on what they are going to do about actually repairing these holes instead of just covering them up with a scoop of ashfalt?   On of the worst sections of road is California Ave SW from the Admiral Junction down to Harbor Ave!   West Seattle Blog….who do we contact?  

    • WSB February 20, 2017 (2:18 pm)
      Of course …

      City Councilmember Lisa Herbold lisa.herbold@seattle.gov

      But I would also point out that joining forces with your local community council for organized, amplified voicing of concern can be big. In the area you mention, the Admiral Neighborhood Association – next meeting, 2nd Tuesday in March, 7 pm at The Sanctuary at Admiral, info@admiralneighborhood.org

      I’d bet others have good ideas too. – TR

    • At Least It's An Ethos... February 20, 2017 (2:19 pm)
      Best of luck to you.  In my experience, the city will start with the line that it’s the property owner’s responsibility to maintain anything, followed with “we don’t have the money” to address your concern.

      Scam artists.

    • Aly February 20, 2017 (2:38 pm)
      I totally agree with you. West Seattle has the worst streets in the city.  There’s always new potholes I’m having to go around. 35th is especially bad. I’ll be driving and then all of a sudden see chunks of the road spread out in the middle of the road.

    • Mark February 20, 2017 (4:16 pm)
      The stretch of Sylvan Way SW between High Point Dr SW and the Home Depot has gotten pretty terrible this winter, too.  Patching, as others have said, only temporarily solves the problem (and just makes a mess).

      – Mark

  • patt February 20, 2017 (2:22 pm)
    googled “fix a pot hole Seattle” I got this:
    Hope this helps
    Street Maintenance Request Form
    http://www.seattle.gov/transportation/potholereport.htm
    We are their eyes,

  • patt February 20, 2017 (2:26 pm)
    this too
    POTHOLE AND STREET REPAIR HOTLINE: 684-ROAD (7623)

  • North of Admiral February 20, 2017 (2:32 pm)
    Oh there are potholes in my neighborhood larger than this. I have to carefully drive my Prius on the sidewalks in most areas in West Seattle. Poor driver. Hope he is ok. I feel sorry for him/her. That was likely a jolting experience.

  • North of Admiral February 20, 2017 (2:50 pm)
    Find it – Fix it. There’s an app for that. Too late for this garbage driver however.

  • Bonnie February 20, 2017 (2:50 pm)
    My goodness, I drive by that spot every day to pick my daughter up from Denny.  

  • RJY February 20, 2017 (3:00 pm)
    Do not worry. This will be magically solved by MORE busses on the streets and light rail.

     We just need to give the same incompetent transit agencies even MORE money to not actually solve any problems. 

     Because… reasons. 

    • sw February 20, 2017 (3:05 pm)
      Ironically, buses are actually the cause of a lot of the road issues.  Articulated coaches with full loads are very heavy, and our asphalt roads were not designed for this amount of weight.  The worst locations are in areas where there was road diet/rechannelization or streets where buses were rerouted.  

      • Josh February 20, 2017 (4:28 pm)
        Many of the roads surrounding Westwood Village (Barton, Roxbury, 26th) are definitely impacted by the increased bus load. It’s astonishing that none of this is planned.

  • sw February 20, 2017 (3:01 pm)
    Use the “Find It Fix It” app: available for iOS and Android:

    https://www.seattle.gov/customer-service-bureau/find-it-fix-it-mobile-app

    https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/find-it-fix-it/id568509551?mt=8

    https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=gov.seattle.searequests

    Easy to use, submits directly to SDOT and you get a reply with a case number.  You can also upload photos and comments of the problem, and tag it with GPS data.  Potholes, streetlights out, graffiti, illegal dumping, parking – all can be reported.   I encourage everyone to download and submit problems repeatedly until they are fixed.  Squeaky wheels…

  • John February 20, 2017 (3:04 pm)
    I wonder if they’ll fix that hole…or just wait for a complaint?  :-)

    • North of Admiral February 20, 2017 (3:30 pm)
      hahaha. Well they do have to prioritize which potholes get fixed. Currently they are only fixing the holes on capital hill but they are aware of this one now and will get to it just as soon as humanly possible. For safety they will place a single orange traffic cone in front of the whole. 

      Of course you can’t be sure which side is the front as it is in the middle of the street!

  • Bob February 20, 2017 (3:07 pm)
    Just an average sized West Seattle pothole.

  • sc February 20, 2017 (3:08 pm)
    At least it was only the wheel and not the whole truck!

  • Carole A Allen February 20, 2017 (3:24 pm)
    Just drive up to Alaska from Barton along 35th and had to dodge potholes most of the way.  If I go to find it fix it can I just enter that entite stretch of 35th, lol?  I felt like I was in a third world country.

  • wsn00b February 20, 2017 (3:38 pm)
    Find it and fix it is part of the problem. All you get out of that is a half-baked pothole patch that washes away with a little bit of rain. It would interesting to see the data on how many times certain potholes have been re-patched.  Using pothole rangers to fix the same pothole multiple times a month is a Sisyphean waste of our money. 

  • HelperMonkey February 20, 2017 (3:45 pm)
    Laughing at everyone suggesting the “find it fix it” app like its magic. Have you actually tried it with any success? Because as near as I can tell from my experience it gets ignored just the same way your phone calls and emails do. The only way I ever got them to respond was by telling them that if a motorcyclist hit that particular pothole they would have a death on their hands. All of a sudden, after weeks of me reporting the same pothole, it was miraculously fixed. 

    • Dave February 20, 2017 (3:56 pm)
      True. 

    • North of Admiral February 20, 2017 (4:01 pm)
      I did have success with it when it first came out. Both for the stretch of road from California down to Harbor Ave (which continually gets destroyed ever since they removed all the blackberry bushes at Hamilton View Point area) as well as on SW Atlantic at California where the buses take their breaks. 

      Haven’t tried since.

      • sw February 20, 2017 (4:46 pm)
        I also have had success with it.  Helps if you mention that it’s affecting traffic or poses danger of some sort.  If you just write in that it’s an annoyance you’ll certainly be ignored.

  • newnative February 20, 2017 (4:23 pm)
    That is quite a drop.  Any word on the driver?  Is he okay?  

    • WSB February 20, 2017 (4:28 pm)
      The driver’s fine – as mentioned in the story, he was busy trying to get absorbent material into the hole when we were there, which was before any emergency personnel.

