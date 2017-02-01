VIDEO: Hate-Free Delridge’s illuminating support for #ShineALight

WSB photos and video by Leda Costa

At 7 tonight, the moment that the mayor suggested people stand outside to #ShineALight showing support for immigrants and refugees, Hate-Free Delridge gathered on the Delridge pedestrian overpass.

WSB photojournalist Leda Costa reports about 30 people turned out and were greeted with honks from many passing vehicles during their gathering on the overpass.



(Jodi Keyes and nephew Lewis Thompson held candles during #ShineALight)

Hate-Free Delridge is the community group formed last summer following a hate crime targeting a Pigeon Point family.