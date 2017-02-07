West Seattle, Washington

08 Wednesday

38℉

VIDEO: Demolition at 3215 California SW

February 7, 2017 3:47 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Development | West Seattle news

3T7A3407enc652px

The photo and video are from WSB photojournalist Christopher Boffoli,who reports that demolition has started at the long-vacant commercial storefronts at 3215 California SW. Here’s an aerial view:

This is south of The Swinery (which is not part of the project) and across the street from Springline Apartments (WSB sponsor); while an apartment building was once proposed on this side of the street too, the plan changed to a mix of townhouses, live-works and single-family houses. This is happening almost exactly a year after demolition to the south, where redevelopment has taken a similar pattern. It’s all in the Hanford-to-Hinds block that was upzoned in 2010.

Share This

1 Reply to "VIDEO: Demolition at 3215 California SW"

  • Kathy February 7, 2017 (3:56 pm)
    Reply

    Was this the building where a nice lady named Theresa had a decorative tile store back in the  mid 1990’s?

    I used to love to browse through her gorgeous tiles. She had a great installer and I am still enjoying her tiles in my kitchen and bathroom (did the bathroom myself). 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann