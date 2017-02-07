VIDEO: Demolition at 3215 California SW

The photo and video are from WSB photojournalist Christopher Boffoli,who reports that demolition has started at the long-vacant commercial storefronts at 3215 California SW. Here’s an aerial view:

This is south of The Swinery (which is not part of the project) and across the street from Springline Apartments (WSB sponsor); while an apartment building was once proposed on this side of the street too, the plan changed to a mix of townhouses, live-works and single-family houses. This is happening almost exactly a year after demolition to the south, where redevelopment has taken a similar pattern. It’s all in the Hanford-to-Hinds block that was upzoned in 2010.