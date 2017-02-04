VALENTINE SEASON: Ounces proposal contest; My Three Little Birds mini-portraits

Two more biznotes for this Valentine season:

PLANNING TO PROPOSE? If you’ve been planning to propose to your beloved this Valentine’s Day, you might want to enter a fun contest just announced by Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW) – they’re looking for a couple who would get Ounces all to themselves for the occasion, and get a beer named after them. Read all about it – and enter, if you choose to – by going here.

MINI PORTRAIT PHOTO SESSION: In case you haven’t already seen this in the WSB Calendar – bring your kid(s) to My Three Little Birds (6959 California SW; WSB sponsor) next Friday-Saturday (11 am-2 pm February 10th-11th) for mini-portrait shoots with photographer Rachel McGuire! $40 for three images. Visit the shop or e-mail rachel@rachelmcguirephotography.com to see what spots are left.