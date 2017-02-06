West Seattle, Washington

07 Tuesday

37℉

TUESDAY SCHOOL PLANS: What’s announced so far

February 6, 2017 6:00 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools | West Seattle weather

Now that it’s Monday night, we’re getting some information about schools’ plans for Tuesday, and we’ll be collecting it all here. Keep in mind this could change if the weather does, so check back – we’ll be updating late into the night and early in the morning.

HIGHLINE PUBLIC SCHOOLS: 2 hours late Tuesday, no AM preschool, buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation – full details on district home page

When your school/district knows its plans, please e-mail or text us – editor@westseattleblog.com or 206-293-6302 – thanks!

Share This

No Replies to "TUESDAY SCHOOL PLANS: What's announced so far"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann