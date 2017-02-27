West Seattle, Washington

TUESDAY MORNING: USS Turner Joy heading back to Bremerton

February 27, 2017 10:53 pm
Back on February 2nd, we showed you the museum ship USS Turner Joy, photographed by Gary Jones as it was towed past West Seattle, on the way from Bremerton to Lake Union for maintenance. Just heard KING 5 mention it’s heading back through the Ballard Locks and cross-sound to Bremerton tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, and found this confirmation:

So if you notice a Navy destroyer passing at mid-morning, this is the one.

  • Robin Lee February 28, 2017 (7:05 am)
    Beautiful photo!!  Love the mountain in the background!!  ☺👍

