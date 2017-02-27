TUESDAY MORNING: USS Turner Joy heading back to Bremerton

Back on February 2nd, we showed you the museum ship USS Turner Joy, photographed by Gary Jones as it was towed past West Seattle, on the way from Bremerton to Lake Union for maintenance. Just heard KING 5 mention it’s heading back through the Ballard Locks and cross-sound to Bremerton tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, and found this confirmation:

USS Turner Joy getting underway tomorrow morning at Lake Union at 7, Locks 730 to 8, Home in Bremerton around 1030 to 11. #WeLoveBremerton pic.twitter.com/47fkykiv50 — USS Turner Joy (@USSTurnerJoy) February 28, 2017

So if you notice a Navy destroyer passing at mid-morning, this is the one.