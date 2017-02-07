TRASH/RECYCLING PICKUP UPDATE: Monday customers here will have to wait until next week

New information just in from Seattle Public Utilities about their plan for the rest of this week.

The big change for our area: If you are a Monday pickup customer, you will **NOT** get pickup today after all – nobody “south of I-90” will – here’s what SPU says today:

Commercial garbage, recycling or food/yard waste pickup resumed today across Seattle. Collections for residential customers partially resumed today on a revised schedule based on the solid waste contractors’ assessment of neighborhood road conditions: · Monday residential customers, north of I-90 will be collected today (Tuesday). · Monday residential customers, south of I-90: Due to continued icy conditions, there is no residential garbage, recycling or food/yard waste pickup in these areas again today. Customers should put out materials on their next regularly scheduled pickup day (next Monday), as described below. · Tuesday residential customers will be collected tomorrow (Wednesday), weather and road conditions permitting. · Wednesday, Thursday and Friday services will all be delayed one day this week. For Monday residential customers south of I-90 or other customers not serviced this week due to icy roads, please put containers out on your next regularly scheduled pickup day. Customers missed this week will be allowed to set out double their normal amount of garbage, recycling and yard waste at no additional charge, on their next scheduled collection day. Please use extra bags or boxes for the additional materials. For service updates, please check seattle.gov/util. Follow SPU on Twitter.