West Seattle, Washington

02 Thursday

42℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday updates

February 2, 2017 7:02 am
|      8 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

(Click any view for a close-up; more cameras on the WSB Traffic page)

7:02 AM: Good morning. Trouble on northbound 99 as we start – a crash reported just north of the West Seattle Bridge, blocking one lane.

7:06 AM: That crash has been cleared quickly, to the shoulder.

WEEKEND CLOSURE ALERT: If you use Highway 99 north of the Battery Street Tunnel, you need to know about a closure planned this Sunday – SB 99 from Valley Street to the BSTunnel will be closed 8 am-5 pm Sunday (February 5th).

9:11 AM: Trouble at Highland Park Way/2nd – semi-truck trailer has gone sideways. Thanks to John for this photo:

IMG_1788

Looks like traffic is getting around.

10:21 AM: Just passed the scene. The trailer has been restored to an upright position and the truck is in the center of the road. Police are still there too. But it looks like it will be clear soon.

Share This

8 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday updates"

  • Kabe February 2, 2017 (9:03 am)
    Reply

    The crash on 99 was me this morning. Hit a patch of ice and spun out. Thankfully I didn’t hit anyone else and I’m okay, but be super careful when it’s this cold.  Too bad the de-icing truck was behind me. 

    • WSB February 2, 2017 (9:11 am)
      Reply

      Glad you are OK!

  • Trickycoolj February 2, 2017 (9:04 am)
    Reply

    Blocking accident 2nd and highland park way. Trailer turns over. 

    • WSB February 2, 2017 (9:11 am)
      Reply

      Thank you. Just got a photo and am adding.

  • Cindi February 2, 2017 (9:29 am)
    Reply

    Huge back up going east bound over the high bridge, at 9:20 am. Where does the problem start?

    • WSB February 2, 2017 (9:39 am)
      Reply

      Just looked through all our info sources (SDOT on Twitter, etc.) and the video cameras, and can’t see any particular problem … maybe just one of those extended-period Commutes From Hell.

    • Robert February 2, 2017 (9:40 am)
      Reply

      Still backed up at 9:40 like it’s 8:30 in the morning. Lying traffic cam above says otherwise. 

      #fakecams

      • Cindi February 2, 2017 (10:58 am)
        Reply

        Thanks Robert, you made my day with #fakecams!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann