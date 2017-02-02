TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday updates

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:02 AM: Good morning. Trouble on northbound 99 as we start – a crash reported just north of the West Seattle Bridge, blocking one lane.

7:06 AM: That crash has been cleared quickly, to the shoulder.

WEEKEND CLOSURE ALERT: If you use Highway 99 north of the Battery Street Tunnel, you need to know about a closure planned this Sunday – SB 99 from Valley Street to the BSTunnel will be closed 8 am-5 pm Sunday (February 5th).

9:11 AM: Trouble at Highland Park Way/2nd – semi-truck trailer has gone sideways. Thanks to John for this photo:

Looks like traffic is getting around.

10:21 AM: Just passed the scene. The trailer has been restored to an upright position and the truck is in the center of the road. Police are still there too. But it looks like it will be clear soon.