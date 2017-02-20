TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Presidents Day 2017

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

(Click any view for a close-up; more cameras on the WSB Traffic page)

6:43 AM: Good morning. It’s Presidents Day. Here are the transit/transportation plans for today:

—Metro is on a “reduced weekday” schedule

–No Water Taxi

—Sound Transit, regular weekday service

—Washington State Ferries, regular schedule

–Street parking in city neighborhoods with pay stations – no charge today

Also of note:

–No school all week for Seattle Public Schools (midwinter break) and those who follow its schedule

–Highland Park Way DID reopen last Friday evening, post-slide cleanup

9:48 AM: A late-commute crash on the approach to the elevated Viaduct on NB 99 has just cleared, SDOT says. Traffic stopped for a bit so tow trucks could be deployed.