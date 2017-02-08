TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday morning updates

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

(Click any view for a close-up; more cameras on the WSB Traffic page)

6:45 AM: Though some snow/slush remains – pending a warming trend that’s on the way – things are getting back to normal today. No school changes. Metro’s back on its regular routes. Seattle Public Utilities‘ trash/recycling one-day delay continues.

8:04 AM Crash on Delridge north of Thistle. NB blocked, says Twitter tip.

8:15 AM: Metro says the Delridge crash is delaying buses.

8:26 AM: SDOT says Delridge is blocked both ways by the crash, though the 911 log shows Seattle Fire has cleared (which indicates no major injuries). We’re off to look.

8:41 AM: SDOT reports, and we just verified, Delridge is now clear.

9:04 AM: Out on a morning errand run, we can confirm that Waste Management IS out picking up today. We’ve seen them in Westwood and Fauntleroy so far. Weather-wise, the snowmelt is accelerating, as we’re now up to a steady rain and upper-30s temp.