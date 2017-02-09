TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:35 AM: Good morning. The rain is the big challenge so far; no incidents or transit changes reported in/from West Seattle.

8:04 AM: Just got a call (thank you) reporting a crash toward the right side of the crest of the eastbound West Seattle Bridge, involving a truck and car, doesn’t appear to involve injuries. And now we’re hearing it mentioned on the scanner too.

8:10 AM:



Collision on West Seattle Br mid span blocking an EB right lane. Use caution. pic.twitter.com/GwVXs19oeC — seattledot (@seattledot) February 9, 2017

8:27 AM: SDOT says that crash has cleared on the bridge. Getting to the bridge might be a problem, though – Sue sends word that the Spokane/Avalon traffic signal is in flashing mode. Don’t know whether it’s related but we also have e-mail asking how to get enforcement for cars in the Avalon bus lane “for blocks.”

8:59 AM:



Hey #Seattle – A crash is partially blocking the SB I-5 on-ramp from the West Seattle Bridge. @seattledot pic.twitter.com/IavZOkNR78 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 9, 2017

9:50 AM: Avoid West Marginal Way in the Highland Park vicinity (and points north) … lots of water over the road, per multiple reports (thanks!). SDOT is reported to be on scene now.