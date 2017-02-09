West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday watch

February 9, 2017 7:35 am
|      10 COMMENTS
7:35 AM: Good morning. The rain is the big challenge so far; no incidents or transit changes reported in/from West Seattle.

8:04 AM: Just got a call (thank you) reporting a crash toward the right side of the crest of the eastbound West Seattle Bridge, involving a truck and car, doesn’t appear to involve injuries. And now we’re hearing it mentioned on the scanner too.

8:10 AM: From SDOT via Twitter:


8:27 AM: SDOT says that crash has cleared on the bridge. Getting to the bridge might be a problem, though – Sue sends word that the Spokane/Avalon traffic signal is in flashing mode. Don’t know whether it’s related but we also have e-mail asking how to get enforcement for cars in the Avalon bus lane “for blocks.”

8:59 AM: If you’re heading for southbound I-5, here’s an alert from WSDOT:


9:50 AM: Avoid West Marginal Way in the Highland Park vicinity (and points north) … lots of water over the road, per multiple reports (thanks!). SDOT is reported to be on scene now.

  • Lena February 9, 2017 (7:48 am)
    Bad congestion on Graham and Delridge. My bus has been at the same light for 10 minute. 

    • WSB February 9, 2017 (8:02 am)
      Thanks. No incidents reported … but maybe rain trouble.

  • Brielle February 9, 2017 (8:02 am)
    Accident heading east on west Seattle bridge. 

    • WSB February 9, 2017 (8:06 am)
      Thank you – just got a call on that and have added the info.

  • tripo February 9, 2017 (8:06 am)
    Dump truck vs Prius on the bridge eastbound. Lanes blocked. 

  • Brian February 9, 2017 (8:19 am)
    There is a stalled dump truck on East bound bridge. In the 99 exit lane about halfway back. 

  • Hockeychick725 February 9, 2017 (9:06 am)
    The Spokane/Avalon signal has been flashing since last night. Came home about 10pm and it was like that. There also were a few drivers at the intersection at that time who seemed to not know what to do because it was flashing.

    Also on my way to work now and while sitting in the lane towards the lower bridge just past Avalon/Spokane saw several people pull a crappy move and blow past the lo-o-ong line onto the upper bridge by racing up the bus lane. Lame move people, lame move.

  • jay February 9, 2017 (9:21 am)
    On the positive side, I was shocked that the Delridge onramp to the bridge wasn’t completely covered by water this morning.  Hurray for SDOT! 

  • Tanya February 9, 2017 (9:23 am)
    Huge lake at Highland Park Way and Marginal at the bottom of the hill.

    • WSB February 9, 2017 (9:50 am)
      Thanks, we’re now hearing multiple reports about West Marginal and are headed off for a firsthand look, hoping to do that without getting stuck in it …

