West Seattle, Washington

07 Tuesday

32℉

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, SCHOOLS: Tuesday morning updates

February 7, 2017 5:04 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools | West Seattle traffic alerts | West Seattle weather

(QUICK LINKS: School delays hereMetro bus info here … SDOT winter-weather map map here … More traffic cams/links here)

(Click any view for a close-up; more cameras on the WSB Traffic page)

5 AM: Good morning. No changes this morning from what was announced last night – most schools are on a delayed start today, including Seattle Public Schools (2 hours late) – here’s our list.

Metro says most of its buses are on regular routes (check here).

The temperature is just above freezing, with lots of slush left on non-arterials and sidewalks, so caution is in order. No new weather alerts.

After skipping pickups Monday, Seattle Public Utilities‘ trash/recycling schedule is delayed one day all week, SPU says – so if you are a Monday customer, have your carts out today.

Share This

No Replies to "TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, SCHOOLS: Tuesday morning updates"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann