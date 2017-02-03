TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Post-snow Friday updates

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

(Click any view for a close-up; more cameras on the WSB Traffic page)

6:07 AM: What was left of the late-night snow is melting, and reports around the region are that roads are “bare and wet.” Go slow in case of slick spots, though. The National Weather Service says “a wintry mix” of precipitation is still a possibility.

7:03 AM: Still no incidents reported in/outbound from West Seattle. But some are reporting the aforementioned “wintry mix” – give yourself extra time.