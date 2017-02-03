West Seattle, Washington

03 Friday

35℉

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Post-snow Friday updates

February 3, 2017 6:07 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts | West Seattle weather

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

(Click any view for a close-up; more cameras on the WSB Traffic page)

6:07 AM: What was left of the late-night snow is melting, and reports around the region are that roads are “bare and wet.” Go slow in case of slick spots, though. The National Weather Service says “a wintry mix” of precipitation is still a possibility.

7:03 AM: Still no incidents reported in/outbound from West Seattle. But some are reporting the aforementioned “wintry mix” – give yourself extra time.

Share This

2 Replies to "TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Post-snow Friday updates"

  • John February 3, 2017 (6:29 am)
    Reply

    It is still sleeting and freezing rain down on Fauntleroy near Fairmount Park.  Sidewalks are slick. 

  • newnative February 3, 2017 (7:00 am)
    Reply

    It is freezing rain in admiral district. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann