TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday watch

February 10, 2017 7:11 am
7:11 AM: Good morning! No traffic incidents so far in/from West Seattle.

If you’re using the Vashon ferry dock, Washington State Ferries has the latest on the effects of yesterday’s nearby slide.

Weather: The National Weather Service’s Wind Advisory for the area is now in effect, through 3 pm.

Transit: A cancellation announced by Metro:

7:17 AM: And another cancellation:

  • newnative February 10, 2017 (7:18 am)
    And now the 56 at 7:23 also cancelled. 

