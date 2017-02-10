TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)
7:11 AM: Good morning! No traffic incidents so far in/from West Seattle.
If you’re using the Vashon ferry dock, Washington State Ferries has the latest on the effects of yesterday’s nearby slide.
Weather: The National Weather Service’s Wind Advisory for the area is now in effect, through 3 pm.
Transit: A cancellation announced by Metro:
Transit Alert – Route 57 to downtown Seattle due to leave the Alaska Junction at 7:06 AM will not operate this morning.
7:17 AM: And another cancellation:
Transit Alert – Route 56 to downtown Seattle due to leave Alki at 7:23 AM will not operate this morning.
