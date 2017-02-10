TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

(Click any view for a close-up; more cameras on the WSB Traffic page)

7:11 AM: Good morning! No traffic incidents so far in/from West Seattle.

If you’re using the Vashon ferry dock, Washington State Ferries has the latest on the effects of yesterday’s nearby slide.

Weather: The National Weather Service’s Wind Advisory for the area is now in effect, through 3 pm.

Transit: A cancellation announced by Metro:

Transit Alert – Route 57 to downtown Seattle due to leave the Alaska Junction at 7:06 AM will not operate this morning. — King County Metro (@kcmetrobus) February 10, 2017

7:17 AM: And another cancellation: