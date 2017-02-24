TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday updates; advance alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

(Cameras are operated by SDOT; this morning, neither West Seattle Bridge deck camera is working)

6:52 AM: No traffic incidents or transit advisories in/from West Seattle so far. Weather could be a factor this morning as this Special Weather Statement suggests snow showers – as seen midmorning yesterday – are a possibility again.

It’s the last day of midwinter break for Seattle Public Schools, so remember that all schools will be in session on Monday.

Traffic alert for Saturday morning: WSDOT plans to close the two right lanes on the NB side of the 1st Avenue Bridge for repair work 6:30-11:30 am tomorrow.

Traffic alert for next weekend: WSDOT has announced that the next Alaskan Way Viaduct inspection closure is set for March 4-5, with some extra closures both days on Highway 99 north of the Battery Street Tunnel.