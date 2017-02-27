West Seattle, Washington

27 Monday

33℉

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Back-to-school Monday edition

February 27, 2017 6:30 am
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

(Click any view for a close-up; more cameras on the WSB Traffic page)

6:30 AM: Good morning! It’s been busy already. First, as reported here, 2,000+ homes/businesses from Puget Ridge to White Center lost power for at least an hour starting around 4:30. Right now, the last remaining pocket is in the Greenbridge area of WC, southwest of 8th/Roxbury. Weather also is a factor this morning – some of the higher areas have seen snow/sleet/mix showers, though nothing major is expected.

Reminders: Seattle Public Schools are back in session today after the weeklong mid-winter break … The Alaskan Way Viaduct has inspection closures next weekend (March 4-5).

Otherwise – no incidents reported currently, in or from West Seattle.

6:47 AM: We went out to make sure the 8th/Roxbury light is working (it IS) and encountered a serious snow shower.

In Greenbridge, some’s on the road and sidewalks. Be extra-careful!

Share This

4 Replies to "TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Back-to-school Monday edition"

  • c.posey February 27, 2017 (6:40 am)
    Reply

    Its snowing on pigeon point, anywhere else?

    • WSB February 27, 2017 (6:46 am)
      Reply

      Yes, I am near 8th and Roxbury and it’s sticking here, roads included.

  • Eric1 February 27, 2017 (6:43 am)
    Reply

    Snowing in Arbor Heights.  Not sticking,  just pretty.

  • Mike February 27, 2017 (6:51 am)
    Reply

    Snow, sticking to roads and no word from SPS on late start or closures?  Seems odd considering districts tend to error on the side of caution with these weather patterns that can have icy roads.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann