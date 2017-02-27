TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Back-to-school Monday edition

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

(Click any view for a close-up; more cameras on the WSB Traffic page)

6:30 AM: Good morning! It’s been busy already. First, as reported here, 2,000+ homes/businesses from Puget Ridge to White Center lost power for at least an hour starting around 4:30. Right now, the last remaining pocket is in the Greenbridge area of WC, southwest of 8th/Roxbury. Weather also is a factor this morning – some of the higher areas have seen snow/sleet/mix showers, though nothing major is expected.

Reminders: Seattle Public Schools are back in session today after the weeklong mid-winter break … The Alaskan Way Viaduct has inspection closures next weekend (March 4-5).

Otherwise – no incidents reported currently, in or from West Seattle.

6:47 AM: We went out to make sure the 8th/Roxbury light is working (it IS) and encountered a serious snow shower.

In Greenbridge, some’s on the road and sidewalks. Be extra-careful!