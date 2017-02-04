West Seattle, Washington

05 Sunday

TRAFFIC ALERT: West Seattle Bridge crash

February 4, 2017 5:51 pm
5:51 PM: If you are headed for the eastbound bridge right now – don’t go via Fauntleroy/35th; a crash has backed up traffic. SDOT had said it was only blocking one lane but that’s apparently in the 2-lane section.

6:01 PM: The response also is blocking one lane westbound. We’re adding a reader photo that shows the location as roughly parallel with Nucor. So if you’re getting onto the bridge, the Delridge onramp, for example, wouldn’t be affected.

6:24 PM: SDOT now confirms that the eastbound lanes are clear. Inside westbound lane still clear – again, this is on the Fauntleroy end, so if you are leaving the bridge at Admiral or points east of there, you won’t be affected.

3 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT: West Seattle Bridge crash"

  • AMD February 4, 2017 (6:08 pm)
    There’s also a bad accident on the viaduct.  SB is a parking lot, my bus was re-routed down first to get to WS.  Northbound doesn’t seem affected.

    • WSB February 4, 2017 (6:18 pm)
      Thanks, I’m seeing one mentioned by Royal Brougham, and there was one briefly by the Battery Street Tunnel. Always hard to tell whether to write about these outside commute hours until and unless we hear directly from people (and of course we don’t want anyone calling/texting while driving). I’ll add a mention of 99, too … the cameras SEEM to show the WS Bridge scene might have cleared but SDOT hasn’t officially said anything yet.

      • WSB February 4, 2017 (6:21 pm)
        …and with that, SDOT has tweeted that the SB Viaduct crash is cleared.

