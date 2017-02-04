TRAFFIC ALERT: West Seattle Bridge crash

5:51 PM: If you are headed for the eastbound bridge right now – don’t go via Fauntleroy/35th; a crash has backed up traffic. SDOT had said it was only blocking one lane but that’s apparently in the 2-lane section.

6:01 PM: The response also is blocking one lane westbound. We’re adding a reader photo that shows the location as roughly parallel with Nucor. So if you’re getting onto the bridge, the Delridge onramp, for example, wouldn’t be affected.

6:24 PM: SDOT now confirms that the eastbound lanes are clear. Inside westbound lane still clear – again, this is on the Fauntleroy end, so if you are leaving the bridge at Admiral or points east of there, you won’t be affected.