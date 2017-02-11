TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree/branch on road in Fairmount Ravine

Via Twitter, Patrick reports a tree/branch down across the west side of Fairmount Avenue, in the ravine between Admiral and Alki. It’s been reported (in off-hours or weekends, road-blocking debris can be called to 911, if necessary). This is a reminder that though the weather has calmed, the National Weather Service still has a Special Weather Statement in effect in our area, warning of this type of risk (slides in particular) after all that rain and snow saturated the ground, with wind as a chaser.