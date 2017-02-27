West Seattle, Washington

27 Monday

40℉

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-5, I-90 closed north of West Seattle Bridge after tanker-truck crash

February 27, 2017 10:50 am
|      17 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(WSDOT traffic cam closest to the truck wreck – refresh page for newest view)

10:50 AM: We’ve been covering this in morning-traffic watch, but it’s a bigger problem now and so we’re breaking it out here: I-5 is CLOSED in both directions north of the West Seattle Bridge because of a tanker-truck crash in the collector-distributor lanes near I-90. The truck went on its side, trapping its driver for a while; he is out now and does not have major injuries, but the truck is reported to have some kind of a leak, and that’s why the shutdown is happening. So avoid I-5 TFN, whether you’re headed southbound or northbound. This is backing up the eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct, too.

(SDOT traffic cam looking east over east end of WS Bridge – refresh page for newest view)
Updates to come.

11:06 AM: This is also affecting I-90, both the eastbound access and westbound exiting in the stadium zones, so if you’re headed here from the eastside, be aware of that too. WSDOT says the tanker truck is full of butane.

11:25 AM: The photo above is from the Washington State Patrol. Per scanner, whether there’s a leak or not is now in question, but they do need to offload the cargo before the truck can be righted, and SFD says that could take a few hours. Also note, apparently I-5 northbound traffic from south of here is being diverted onto the West Seattle Bridge, so you could see some confused people trying to figure out how to get to where they’re going.

11:41 AM: Handy summary from WSDOT:

12:17 PM: No major change in this situation so far – both directions of I-5 are still closed. But there’s a new problem we’re covering separately – a mechanical problem on the dock has Washington State Ferries out of service to and from Fauntleroy TFN.

Share This

17 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT: I-5, I-90 closed north of West Seattle Bridge after tanker-truck crash"

  • Coffee February 27, 2017 (11:14 am)
    Reply

    And taking Columbia and going through Beacon Hill on 15th is very slow.

  • Coffee February 27, 2017 (11:21 am)
    Reply

    It also appears there is NO police to direct traffic to alternate routes. 

    • WSB February 27, 2017 (11:30 am)
      Reply

      They’ve been working on that. We have multiple scanner frequencies where logistics are being discussed and it’s clearly been a challenge as they work to coordinate what’s being advised from the scene. Now they’re not even sure there’s a leak, but they do need to offload the butane before pulling the truck up. And also note that since NB I-5 traffic is diverting onto the West Seattle Bridge, you might see some confused people getting off the bridge and trying to figure out how to get where they are going …

  • Michelle February 27, 2017 (11:27 am)
    Reply

    Back roads via Beacon Hill were starting to get jammed. A transit bus was blocking on ramp from Beacon Hill to I5. Pretty confusing since cars were coming up the on ramp.

  • Alan February 27, 2017 (11:28 am)
    Reply

    This view from Yesler kind of says it all.

  • clark5080 February 27, 2017 (11:36 am)
    Reply

    Does this mean that just the one direction would open up? Looks like Northbound could open?

    Jim

  • Alki Resident February 27, 2017 (11:42 am)
    Reply

    I’m sorry everyone is stuck in traffic but very greatful the semi driver is ok. 

    • WSB February 27, 2017 (11:45 am)
      Reply

      SFD updated via Twitter to say three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Not sure if they were all in the truck or somehow involved otherwise – in the early going, only one was mentioned.

  • Eddie February 27, 2017 (11:42 am)
    Reply

    Burning that intersection down and rebuilding it with appropriate capacity wouldn’t be the worst thing that ever happened.

    Think the driver was driving appropriate speed for the conditions?

    • Citizen Sane February 27, 2017 (11:52 am)
      Reply

      It’s too soon to tell whether the driver of the truck is at fault. A very common scenario is that cars will cut in front of trucks, not being aware of the laws of physics, and that a truck won’t slow down that fast. If a truck is forced to brake harder than prudent because someone has cut him off, jacknifing and rollovers are a definite risk.

  • AMD February 27, 2017 (11:52 am)
    Reply

    It looks like there are two other cars involved from the SDoT cameras.  I’m hoping those were the other two mentioned with minor injuries and everyone else got out safe.  

  • LT February 27, 2017 (11:58 am)
    Reply

    I wonder if WSDOT was able to capture the accident on their cameras? Not sure if they take video or only pictures? It looks like 3 vehicles were involved in the accident. Glad everyone will be ok. 

    Just remember to have patience when driving, especially in the slick weather. The extra few seconds you gain by speeding or driving recklessly around someone is not worth risking people’s lives or your own life. 

  • Alan February 27, 2017 (12:00 pm)
    Reply

    I wondered about the homeless camps in the area. If there were a leak, butane will pool in the lower areas. Then I saw the SPD tweet.

    SPD/WSP conducting safety evacuation of encampments under I-5, extinguishing campfires, following crash

  • JanS February 27, 2017 (12:10 pm)
    Reply

    am trying to imagine people diverted to WS, and not familiar with the area, and how to get back out (perhaps via 99 north), especially with those not familiar with Seattle and West Seattle in general, just passing through. Glad everyone got out of the accident OK…

    • dsa February 27, 2017 (12:14 pm)
      Reply

      I think it meant to read diverting to the WS bridge and missing the exit to SODO.

  • LAH February 27, 2017 (12:14 pm)
    Reply

    Just got a message that the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal is closed until further notice.  Any idea what’s happening?

    Thanks!

    • WSB February 27, 2017 (12:15 pm)
      Reply

      Yes, I’m publishing a separate story about this and we’re also sending someone to the dock. Mechanical issue.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann