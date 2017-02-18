TOMORROW: SouthWest Stories spotlights WSB in year 10

West Seattle, Washington

February 18, 2017 7:06 pm
2 pm tomorrow at High Point Library (35th SW/SW Raymond), your WSB co-publishers are honored to be in the spotlight at SouthWest Stories. That’s the monthly speaker series co-presented by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society and the Seattle Public Library. But since we’re much more about writing than speaking, the format is a bit of a changeup – it’ll be a conversation with SWSHS executive director Clay Eals, himself a longtime journalist. The occasion: This year, we’re marking WSB’s 10th anniversary as a 24/7 news source for the peninsula. See you at the library!

  • miws February 18, 2017 (8:24 pm)
    I’ll be there!

    Mike

  • Erithan February 18, 2017 (9:00 pm)
    Congratulations!😊

