The Westy Sports & Spirits: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today, we’re welcoming a new WSB sponsor! Here’s what The Westy Sports & Spirits would like you to know:



(Photos provided by The Westy)

If you travel up and down 35th Avenue SW on a regular basis, there is a good chance you may have passed us without even knowing it. We are The Westy Sports & Spirits. Open now just over two years, The Westy is owned and operated by West Seattle residents JP Vidican & Paul Ritums.

Once you discover The Westy, you find it isn’t your typical sports bar. Yes, you will most likely find the sports you seek showing on one of the 18 TVs, as we have been recognized as a “go-to” viewing destination for your local teams and more by the Seattle Times, Seattle Weekly, & Eater.

You’ll discover The Westy is deceptively larger than it appears from the outside. Once inside, you will discover a comfortable, neighborhood hangout where friends gather to enjoy good food, drinks, and games.

The Westy has a seasonal menu that is home to more than just deep-fried pub food, like the burger with Ghost Pepper cheese, award-winning chili (2016 Junction Harvest Festival), and one of the most popular items on the menu, our Broccoli. On the beverage side, you will find 13 monthly rotating draft beers/ciders/sours, over 120 different whiskies, 2 cocktails on tap, and much more. For your entertainment, you of course have the TVs, but also classic Skee-Ball, retro arcade game classics, and Golden Tee.

The Westy is open Monday – Friday, 11:00 am until 2:00 am; Saturday/Sunday, 9:00 am until 2:00 am, with breakfast served until 2:00 pm.

Special $5 Late-Night Bites 7 nights a week, from 11:00 pm – 1:00 am

Happy Hour Monday thru Friday, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

And introducing our new ‘Hangover Happy Hour,’ Sat/Sun 9:00 am – 11:00 am

We are thankful for the West Seattle community and our neighbors for an unbelievable first two years, and we look forward to serving you for many more. The Westy is at 7908 35th SW; 206-937-8977.

We thank The Westy Sports & Spirits for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.