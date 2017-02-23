West Seattle, Washington

THE H LINE: Delridge RapidRide gets a name, and a later opening date

February 23, 2017 12:11 pm
The RapidRide line through Delridge is now projected to open in 2020 – one year later than suggested as recently as a few months ago. And it’s been officially declared the H Line. That’s according to new information on the SDOT website (hat-tip Seattle Transit Blog, which says this was presented downtown last night at a Seattle Transit Advisory Board meeting), including this list of the names and start dates for all the currently envisioned expansion routes:

Also posted by SDOT, this detailed report on the expansion routes and what’s next – you’ll find the H Line on page 24 and 25:

We’ll be checking with SDOT to see when the next community discussion/presentation about the H Line is planned. West Seattle’s first RapidRide route, the C Line, launched service in September 2012.

  • AmandaK(H) February 23, 2017 (12:38 pm)
    Not every bus ride is a commute trip to downtown Seattle.

    • Mr. K February 23, 2017 (12:59 pm)
      Correct, but may i suggest looking at the whole picture rather than that 1 point, this is part of a larger transportation system for the region its not going to serve 100% of the community (maybe 90%) but these dwtn lines will link with light rail and other regional transit lines in the dwtn corridor. 

      • AmandaK(H) February 23, 2017 (1:11 pm)
        A consolidation of bus stops is not a small point for people living along Delridge.  A transportation system should serve people who rely on it to make a living, but also live.

