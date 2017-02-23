THE H LINE: Delridge RapidRide gets a name, and a later opening date

The RapidRide line through Delridge is now projected to open in 2020 – one year later than suggested as recently as a few months ago. And it’s been officially declared the H Line. That’s according to new information on the SDOT website (hat-tip Seattle Transit Blog, which says this was presented downtown last night at a Seattle Transit Advisory Board meeting), including this list of the names and start dates for all the currently envisioned expansion routes:

Also posted by SDOT, this detailed report on the expansion routes and what’s next – you’ll find the H Line on page 24 and 25:

We’ll be checking with SDOT to see when the next community discussion/presentation about the H Line is planned. West Seattle’s first RapidRide route, the C Line, launched service in September 2012.