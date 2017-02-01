SUMMER CONCERTS @ HIAWATHA: Search is on for this year’s performers!



(Total Experience Gospel Choir @ Summer Concerts at Hiawatha, August 2016)

From gospel to kindie-rock and beyond, an almost endless variety of music has been showcased during Summer Concerts at Hiawatha the last eight summers, and in case you missed the news in our report on last month’s Admiral Neighborhood Association (which presents the series) meeting – there WILL be a ninth series this year, with a new volunteer coordinator. So that means it’s time to put out a call for musicians interested in performing this summer. Here’s how to apply:

Please send the following to info@admiralneighborhood.org:

(1) Band name;

(2) Band website, or link to website where your band’s performances may be viewed and/or audio recordings listened to;

(3) Brief description of your band’s musical style or genre;

(4) Number of musicians in the band and instruments played;

(5) Band contact name, email, and phone number;

(6) Band’s fee for a 90-minute performance (to include a 10-minute break, if desired). Please indicate whether this fee is negotiable;

(7) Band’s availability for this year’s concert dates (shows are 6 pm-8:30 pm): July 20th, July 27th, August 3rd, August 10th, August 17th, and August 24th;

(8) Any special sound or staging requirements. We can provide up to a 20′ x 20′ stage and have will have a professional sound technician who will be working with the selected bands to help them sound their best;

Thank you to all bands for your interest in being a part of the ANA’s Summer Concerts at Hiawatha, and here’s to great music in our community this summer!