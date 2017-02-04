SUMMER CAMP SIGNUPS! Mode Music Studios adds something extra

Though it’s midwinter, it’s time for families to think about summer – as in, summer camps. First announcement we’ve received is from Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor), which has just opened registration for its Summer Rock Band Camps – with something extra:

We’re doing something new in 2017. The new year is a time for resolutions and action. That’s why we’re donating 5% of all Summer Rock Band Camp tuitions to six organizations that we’ve chosen, all of which are doing vital work for our country. When you sign up for a camp, you choose which organization means the most to your family and we’ll make the donation for you! Email us at info@modemusicstudios.com to sign up, and be sure to tell us which of the six organizations you’d like to support. Got Green

Northwest Immigrant Rights Project

Planned Parenthood

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Dakota Access Pipeline Donation Fund

Refugee Women’s Alliance (ReWA)

Mary’s Place JUNE/JULY 2017 CAMPS June 26-30 (Performance on July 1st at Skylark 6:00) BEGINNING ROCK BAND – ages 6-11 yrs M-F 9:00-11:30

ADVANCED ROCK BAND – ages 12 yrs and up M-F 12:00-2:30 July 10-14 (Performance on July 15th at Skylark 6:00) BEGINNING ROCK BAND – ages 6-11 yrs M-F 9:00-11:30

ADVANCED ROCK BAND – ages 12 yrs and up M-F 12:00-2:30 July 17-28 (Performance on July 29th at Skylark 6:00) BEGINNING ROCK BAND – ages 6-11 yrs M/W/F 10:00-12:00

ADVANCED ROCK BAND – ages 12 yrs and up M/W/F 12:30-2:30 AUGUST 2017 CAMPS July 31-August 4 (Performance on August 5th at Skylark 6:00) BEGINNING ROCK BAND – ages 6-11 yrs M-F 9:00-11:30

ADVANCED ROCK BAND – ages 12 yrs and up M-F 12:00-2:30 August 7-18 (Performance on August 19th at Skylark 6:00) BEGINNING ROCK BAND – ages 6-11 yrs M/W/F 10:00-12:00

ADVANCED ROCK BAND – ages 12 yrs and up M/W/F 12:30-2:30 August 21-25 (Performance on August 26th at Skylark 6:00) BEGINNING ROCK BAND – ages 6-11 yrs M-F 9:00-11:30

ADVANCED ROCK BAND – ages 12 yrs and up M-F 12:00-2:30

Tuition and signup info can be found here, and there’s even more info on the Mode Music Studios website. If you have questions, you can email modemusicstudios@gmail.com.