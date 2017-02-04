West Seattle, Washington

SPORTS: First post-regular-season basketball games set

February 4, 2017 9:25 pm
In our coverage of last night’s Chief SealthWest Seattle high-school basketball games (girls here, boys here), we mentioned awaiting the schedule for the first post-regular-season games. Tonight, they’re set:

GIRLS
West Seattle hosts Cleveland, 5 pm Monday
Chief Sealth hosts Franklin, 7 pm Monday

BOYS
West Seattle hosts Seattle Prep, 7 pm Monday
Chief Sealth hosts Roosevelt, 7 pm Tuesday

In the Metro League girls’ standings, WSHS finished third, CSIHS 13th; in the boys’ standings, WSHS finished fourth, CSIHS 10th.

