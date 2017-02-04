SPORTS: First post-regular-season basketball games set

In our coverage of last night’s Chief Sealth–West Seattle high-school basketball games (girls here, boys here), we mentioned awaiting the schedule for the first post-regular-season games. Tonight, they’re set:

GIRLS

West Seattle hosts Cleveland, 5 pm Monday

Chief Sealth hosts Franklin, 7 pm Monday

BOYS

West Seattle hosts Seattle Prep, 7 pm Monday

Chief Sealth hosts Roosevelt, 7 pm Tuesday

In the Metro League girls’ standings, WSHS finished third, CSIHS 13th; in the boys’ standings, WSHS finished fourth, CSIHS 10th.