Thanks to Gary Jones for the photo! This is the USS Turner Joy, which, as he points out, is usually on display in Bremerton – it’s an official Naval Museum, decommissioned in 1982 after 23 years of service, including involvement in what became known as the Gulf of Tonkin Incident in 1964 (read the ship-specific history here).

Today, according to our friends at the Kitsap Sun, the Turner Joy is under tow to the Lake Union Drydock Company for about a month of maintenance work.