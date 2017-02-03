Seattle Public Utilities’ future, and what you pay for their services: 2 ways to have a say

It’s the city department that handles water, trash, recycling, sewage, and drainage: Seattle Public Utilities is updating the road map to its future – the Strategic Business Plan.

SPU has two ways for you to let them know what you think. And as City Councilmember Lisa Herbold has mentioned repeatedly lately (the committee she chairs oversees SPU, among other things), it’s ultimately about the rates you pay. So consider weighing in on this.

The quickest way: Answer their online survey. It’s not just “yes/no” – it’s a bit educational, and a bit creative (at one point you’re asked how you want them to spend $100, if you had to split it between certain ways to do that). Several pages in, you will indeed be asked your thoughts about various rates and what SPU would be able to do and not do at certain levels. Go here to answer the survey.

You’re also invited to a meeting. It’s next Wednesday (February 8th), 6 pm, at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW). Cambodian, Vietnamese, and Spanish-speaking interpretation will be available.