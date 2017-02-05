Sealife Response + Rehab + Research, SR3: Learn about it in West Seattle on Wednesday

A new nonprofit dedicated to marine-wildlife health, SR3 (Sealife Response + Rehab + Research), will tell its story in West Seattle next Wednesday (February 8th). A major goal for S3 is to build the greater Seattle area’s first marine-wildlife hospital. While SR3 may be new as an organization, we’re told its executive director Dr. Lesanna Lahner is well known to those who help marine wildlife here, especially Seal Sitters, which explains that Dr. Lahner is “one of the NOAA-contracted veterinarians who now consult with local stranding networks and perform on-the-beach health exams.” She assisted Seal Sitters last month with the rescue of a seal nicknamed “Hope“ (at center in SS photo at right).

This Wednesday (February 8th), 6 pm, at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW), she’ll speak not only about her organization but also about our area’s wildlife challenges, from the endangered Southern Resident Killer Whales to the sea stars lost to wasting disease. All are welcome; no admission charge.